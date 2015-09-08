RTW Showcasing New TM3 USB Connect Tool at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will be exhibiting its brand new TM3 USB Connect tool at this year’s IBC show. This new program enhances RTW’s well-known Masterclass plug-ins, providing new features to its users.

The RTW TM3 USB Connect software enables a direct connection between a TM3-Primus as a plug-in within a DAW environment. It offers a remote control within the DAW for start, stop and reset on the TM3-Primus. With this software, it is no longer necessary to define the TM3-Primus as an output device. The TM3-Primus may now be connected to any channel or group in the DAW project just by inserting the plug-in into the desired channel. If the TM3-Primus is operated as an output device, the TM3 USB Connect software can also be used as a stand-alone remote control for the TM3-Primus. This new software may be operated with the most common DAW software products for Mac and PC.

“We are happy to provide this new tool to enhance our customers’ work bench,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “By manufacturing the TM3 USB Connect tool, we are hoping to simplify the DAW environment, creating a smooth workspace for our users. RTW is proud to supply innovative, user-friendly audio technology to support our client’s needs.”

About RTW

RTW, from Cologne, is a leading vendor of highly innovative first-class meters for audio monitoring and quality control. For 50 years, RTW has designed, produced, and marketed pioneering systems for professional recording studios. Today, RTW runs an international sales and service network. Visit www.rtw.com or www.facebook.com/rtw.de for more information.