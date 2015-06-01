RTW SHOWCASES COMPREHENSIVE PRODUCT LINE-UP AT BROADCAST ASIA 2015

MARINA BAY SANDS, JUNE 1, 2015 — RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, will exhibit an extensive range of audio metering and monitoring solutions for broadcast applications at the Stagetec Asia Stand (5E6-01) at Broadcast Asia 2015. Included among these products is the complete line of TM3 TouchMonitors, the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors and the RTW Mastering Tools plug-in from the Masterclass PlugIns range of software.



As with all RTW TouchMonitors, the TM3 TouchMonitor line offers PPM, moving coil, vectorscope, RTA, correlator, chart and monitoring capabilities. Comprised of the TM3, TM3-Primus, TM3-Smart and TM3-3G, each of these monitors includes Devicer DC1 software for personalized preset configuration. Metering instruments include level and loudness display with bar graph type or numerical readout, plus Magic LRA type, with support for ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM Act standards.



The world’s only USB audio monitor, the TM3-Primus features RCA-type two-channel analog and digital (SPDIF) loudness and level meters that meet worldwide standards. With its USB hybrid mode, operators can visualize and process DAW metering points directly on the screen. RTW’s TM3 Smart TouchMonitor, meanwhile, handles analog or digital stereo signals and digital six-channel signals. RTW is also showcasing the TM3-3G for metering, de-embedding and monitoring of 3G-SDI audio signals. Its interface can display level and loudness of any eight 3G-SDI channels, while an optional license allows users to send up to 16 SDI audio signals to eight AES3 outputs. It is also available as a cost-effective, out-of-the-box TM3-3G Smart TouchMonitor alternative.



RTW will additionally display its seven-inch TM7 and nine-inch TM9 TouchMonitors, which include the innovative Magic LRA instrument and provide unparalleled flexibility, modularity and intuitive control. The software visualizes multiple sources simultaneously. Both support displaying the same signal on multiple instruments in parallel, each with dedicated defaults with both horizontal and vertical operation. The system visualizes up to 16 analog and/or digital sources at the same time. Both adhere to all major industry loudness standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, ARIB, OP-59, AGCOM, CALM Act and custom and SPL modes.



RTW’s Mastering Tools plug-in for loudness, level, audio analysis and mono-to-7.1 measurement brings extensive analysis and display functions for mastering, metering and loudness measurement for applications ranging with as many as eight channels. The second plug-in in RTW’s Masterclass PlugIns series of software-based metering solutions, the Mastering Tools are ideal for post production, TV, radio and cinema. Available as a standard-format plug-in for Windows and Mac OS platforms, it also offers a wide range of PPM scales, displays and TruePPM measurements, along with numerical or bar graph-type readout, MagicLRA and correlator display, audio vectorscope, RTA (Real Time Analyzer), SSA (Surround Sound Analyzer) and multi-correlator. Users can choose from up to six selectable window frame sizes and multiple instances.



About RTW



