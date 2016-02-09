RTW to Showcase Range of Products at BVE 2016

LONDON, FEBRUARY, 9, 2016 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will be featuring its latest and greatest software and hardware devices as a part of the HHB booth at BVE 2016 (Stand L45). Among the products on display will be RTW’s new ContinuousLoudness Control Software, updated Version 3.0 of Masterclass Plug-ins and TM3-Primus with new USB Connect Tool.

“We are excited to be a part of the HHB booth at this year’s BVE,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “There will be many reputable companies represented at the HHB booth this year and RTW is proud to be among such leaders in the industry. With constant developments surrounding the audio industry, we are consistently updating our products and software to meet the ever-changing standards and focus on bringing sought-after efficiency to our customer’s workflows.”

RTW presents the Continuous Loudness Control software (CLC) developed in cooperation with the Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT). This signal processing software allows users to constantly control and regulate to a given program-loudness value, along with a definable loudness range with minimal obstacles. The major advantage of the complex adaptive morphing algorithm is its realtime capability. The CLC algorithm “learns” during processing about the dynamic structure and intention of the sound signal and adopts its processing constantly to predict for what comes next. Of course the software is also able to handle most common DAW software, audio and files and meets EBU-R128 and all major global loudness standard specifications.

RTW’s updated version 3.0 of Masterclass Plug-ins (Mastering and Loudness tools) provides RTW meters, audio signal analysis and visualization as standard-format plug-ins for all major DAW software tools. With this update, the software now adheres to SAWA and TASA cinema loudness standards, and its window and instruments are modified to be freely scalable. Additionally, Mastering Tools now supports a 12th octave RTA.

The TM3-Primus is a highly-compact and innovative addition to the company’s TouchMonitor range of audio meters. This model is ideal for a variety of entry-level applications across multiple markets and is equipped with everything needed for loudness and audio metering, including frequently used standard instruments and parameters that provide supreme quality. The new USB Connect Tool enables a direct connection between a TM3-Primus as a plug-in within a DAW environment. It offers a remote control within the DAW for start, stop and reset on the device without needing to define the TM3-Primus as an output device.

On top of the new products on display, RTW will also be showing its flagship product line, the 31900 and 31960 SurroundControl, as well as the TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 devices. The SurroundControl products are comprehensive all-in-one solutions for total control of stereo, surround up to 7.1 and multichannel audio signals. The TouchMonitor TM7 (7-inch) and TM9 (9-inch) include the innovative Magic LRA instrument and provide unparalleled flexibility, modularity and intuitive control. Both the SurroundControl and TouchMonitors incorporate loudness measurements according to all relevant loudness standards (i.e. EBU-R128, ITU-R, BS.1770-3/1771, ATSC A/85, ARIB, CalmAct).

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.