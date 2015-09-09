RTW’S TouchMonitor TM9 Has Made the Journey to Africa

SOUTH AFRICA, SEPTEMBER 9, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, has been selected to provide TouchMonitor TM9s for SuperSport in South Africa. SuperSport is the major funder and broadcast aggregator of sporting content across the African continent on the Digital Satellite Television (DStv) platform. SuperSport’s holding company is MIH Holdings and its ultimate parent company is Naspers, a broad-based multi-national media group.

Loudness measurement is a new standard inside of Africa and will follow the R128 EBU regulations. SuperSport is known as the first to bring new technologies onboard. With 11 official languages in South Africa, SuperSport found RTW’s TouchMonitor TM9 able to handle the 32 channels they broadcast. Wild & Marr, an importer and distributor of RTW products, supplied the meters for SuperSport.

“We are proud to distribute an elite product, such as RTWs TM9 to SuperSport,” says Gustav Teitge, Broadcast Sales Engineer for Wild & Marr. “SuperSport is a leading customer of ours. The size and complexity of the organization pushes us to be involved with their technical design processes. SuperSport is completely satisfied with their TM9s and are placing orders for more of them.”

The TouchMonitor TM9 is fulfilling the need at SuperSport for a convenient and functional loudness meter. The external display option is being employed in the control room to provide an extended loudness display for the producer. The TM9 accepts 3G SDI, which makes up most of the signal cable infrastructure at SuperSport. All studios in the facility appreciate the scalability of the graphical user interface (GUI), which allows all studios to have the same piece of hardware but enables them to adjust the GUI to suit their individual studio needs.

“The TM9 is the only meter to provide us with the ability to broadcast multiple languages to our 32 channels,” says Lifa Donnelly Ntshangase, Service Engineer for SuperSport. “We are satisfied with the quality of the TM9 and have been utilizing them without any issues for over one year. The different options that are available for our multitude of studios ensures that no matter where we are using the monitor, we are able to meet our demands.”

“We are proud to supply our TM9s for SuperSport,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “We are dedicated to bringing new and original products to studios to serve their audio needs. RTW is glad to be facilitating the broadcasts at SuperSport in Africa.”

About RTW

