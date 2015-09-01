RTW Releases New Updates for Loudness and Mastering Tools

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 31, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is unveiling its new plug-in version 3.0 for its popular Masterclass plug-ins, Mastering Tools and Loudness Tools. This new update will be displayed at the 2015 IBC show in Amsterdam. (Stand 8.D89)

RTW’s Masterclass Plug-ins provides RTW meters as standard-format plug-ins for Windows and Mac OS. With this new update, the software now adheres to SAWA and TASA cinema loudness standards and its window and instruments are modified to be freely scalable. In addition, Mastering Tools now supports a 12th octave RTA. Version 3.0 also comes with RTW’s newly developed USB connect software, which allows users to feed audio directly out of a DAW application via USB from any channel to a TM3-Primus hardware device. This software enables users to have a dedicated hardware meter at their fingertips. The Masterclass plug-ins are a part of the company’s continued efforts to provide access to high-quality audio metering and measurement to a wide range of customers.

“At RTW, it is our mission to provide the best in visual audio meters and monitoring devices,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “With these software updates, we have improved performance, as well as given both Mastering Tools and Loudness Tools functional capabilities that our users are looking for.”

About RTW

RTW, from Cologne, is a leading vendor of highly innovative first-class meters for audio monitoring and quality control. For 50 years, RTW has designed, produced, and marketed pioneering systems for professional recording studios. Today, RTW runs an international sales and service network. Visit www.rtw.com or www.facebook.com/rtw.de for more information.