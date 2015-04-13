Trending

RTW Presents Mastering Tools Plug-In at NAB 2015

Newest Component to the Company’s Masterclass Software
Offers Extensive Analysis and Display Functions

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2015RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, will have on display at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C2134) its new Mastering Tools plug-in for loudness, level, audio analysis and mono-to-7.1 measurement. The second plug-in in RTW’s Masterclass PlugIns series of software-based metering solutions, the Mastering Tools are ideal for post production, TV, radio and cinema.

Designed for simple, intuitive operation by a broader user base, the new Mastering Tools plug-in brings extensive analysis and display functions for mastering, metering and loudness measurement for single- and up to eight-channel applications. Available as a standard-format plug-in for Windows and Mac OS platforms, it also offers a wide range of PPM scales, displays and TruePPM measurements.

The RTW Masterclass Mastering Tools plug-in is part of the company’s continued efforts to provide access to high-quality audio metering and measurement to a wider range of customers. As such, it supports leading global loudness standards, including ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM Act. Other key features include numerical or bar graph-type readout, MagicLRA and correlator display, audio vectorscope, RTA (Real Time Analyzer), SSA (Surround Sound Analyzer) and multi-correlator. For added convenience, users can choose from up to six selectable window frame sizes and multiple instances.

“The entire range of RTW’s Masterclass Software PlugIns is designed to be a very powerful tool for mastering, metering and loudness measurement in a convenient, easy-to-operate software package,” says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director, RTW. “The Mastering Tools plug-in will enhance workflow efficiency for studios of any size.”

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.