RTW Launches Firmware Version 6.0 for Popular TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors

COLOGNE, GERMANY, JANUARY 9, 2017 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, announces new firmware for its TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 series. Firmware version 6.0 further enhances the sought-after TM7/TM9 meters with customer-requested features.

With this new update, RTW’s TM7/TM9 TouchMonitors now offer up to four parallel instances of its stereo vectorscope, allowing simultaneous monitoring of transmission streams. A 12th octave filter bank has been added to the RTA (Real Time Analyzer) feature set for an even more refined graduated frequency distribution analysis. A custom selected password feature has also been implemented to meet the demands of users who desire increased security against unauthorized adjustment changes.

“We are excited to offer new functions and features for the TM7/9 series instruments,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “We pride ourselves on listening to the needs of our customers. As a result, we are constantly developing and updating our products and software to enhance the efficiency of our customer’s workflows.”

In addition, Firmware version 6.0 now supports four-channel operation of a TouchMonitor, even without the presence of the multichannel license. This allows attractive combinations in operation with RTW’s TMR7. Besides the new features, bug fixes have also been performed, as well as adjustments to the recent changes in the loudness standards around the world.

The new firmware can be installed into all RTW TM7 and TM9 series instruments, as well as into TMR7 units. TM7 and TM9 “TC Electronic” devices can be updated to benefit from bug fixes. To access all new features and functions these devices must be upgraded with the SW20021 TC Conversion Kit.

The TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors, which include the innovative Magic LRA instrument, feature a seven and nine-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, and provide unparalleled flexibility and modularity combined with intuitive control. Based on the same technology and flexible, modular configuration as RTW’s TM7 TouchMonitor, the four-channel TMR7 TouchMonitor, featuring a seven-inch touch screen, integrates all metering options required for loudness monitoring for radio broadcasting. Similar to all of RTW’s audio metering and additional equipment, the TM7, TMR7 and TM9 are compatible with EBU-R128 and all other major global loudness standard specifications.

