RTW Displaying Entire Range of Loudness Solutions and New Product Updates at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, JULY 20, 2016 –RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will be showcasing its full range of monitoring and metering software and hardware devices, as well as a few new product updates at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam (Stand 8.D89). Its new audio processor hardware, APRO-CLC01 for Continuous Loudness Control (CLC), will be shown for the first time in Amsterdam.

The combination APRO-CLC01 provides the first OEM hardware for the CLC algorithm that RTW developed in cooperation with the German Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT). The CLC signal processing algorithm allows users to constantly control and regulate to a given program-loudness value and definable loudness range with minimal obstacles for unknown, live content.

“At RTW, we are constantly thinking of new ways to improve our technology and provide our international customer base with innovative products,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “We have received a positive response to our CLC technology, and the input we gathered from customers helped us look into ways to further improve the software.”

RTW is also pleased to announce that a new software version 4.0 is available for its Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools software. The new version adds support for Mac OS X® 10.11 “El Capitan” and addresses user requests with features like a selectable 12th octave RTA, cinema loudness (TASA and SAWA), and free scalable instrument size. With this version, the Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools software can also be operated as a stand-alone version, another major feature of the technology.

In addition, RTW will exhibit the new software version 1.5 now available for TM3-Primus and USB Connect. Version 1.5 adds support for Mac OS X® 10.11 “El Capitan” and adheres to the recently released standard changes in the EBU Loudness Recommendation (EBU R 128). Users can now select to read the Smax and Mmax values. Momentary or a maximum Short-term loudness measurement is a parameter to characterize and control the loudness of commercials, promos, etc. RTW offers both functions as a freely selectable feature. Users may turn both measurements on or off, depending on what their work entails.

Constantly providing its customers with products that are tailored to their specific needs, RTW responded to user requests with the additional control features for USB Connect that are available now, i.e. “Time and Ref +/-), as well as an automatic channel allocation when signals are fed to the TM3-Primus via USB from DAWs.

RTW will also showcase its TouchMonitor instruments and SurroundControl series at IBC 2016. The TouchMonitor audio meters are a preferred choice among professional audio engineers who work in various industries, including broadcast, radio, production and post production. The meters were created to help comply with all major industry loudness standards. The SurroundControl 31900 and 31960 series products are designed for controlling, analyzing and monitoring stereo, surround sound and multi-channel programs. The SurroundControl 31900 offers a full range of audio and signal analyzing tools, while the 31960 incorporates these tools specifically for television and video studio applications.

