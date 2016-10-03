RTW Announced as New Distributor for Listen, Inc.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, OCTOBER 3, 2016 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is proud to begin the distribution of hardware and software products and systems from Listen, Inc., a world leader in audio and electroacoustic test and measurement. RTW will be exclusively handling the distribution for Listen’s products in the German and Swiss markets.

Listen has pioneered electroacoustic measurement techniques for 20 years and sets the standard in the marketplace with powerful and innovative test methods and algorithms, fast and flexible testing, and excellent service and customer support. Products created by Listen range from audio testing hardware and microphones to power supplies and amplifiers.

The flagship product created by Listen, SoundCheck™, was launched in 1995 and is still in production today. The SoundCheck system includes everything a user would need to perform audio measurements on a wide range of devices – including software, audio and other test interfaces and accessories, as well as test sequences. SoundCheck software is updated annually to ensure that the system keeps up with ever-changing test methods and requirements, and both the software and hardware have the ability to be augmented at any time to meet future testing needs.

RTW will be delivering complete test systems as well as individual components for audio test and measurement, including a variety of microphones, power supplies, amplifiers, and audio and electronic interfaces.

“RTW is excited to become a distributor of products from Listen, Inc.,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “Listen holds all the company values that RTW appreciates. The company’s knowledgeable audio and software engineers are experts in their field and solicit feedback from their customers to better serve their needs. RTW is proud to be the new distributor for Listen, Inc., and looks forward to a great, long-lasting relationship between RTW, Listen and our future customers.”

