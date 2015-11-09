RTW and TC Electronic End Five Year Partnership

COLOGNE, GERMANY, NOVEMBER 9, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, and TC Electronic, a Denmark-based global leader in digital signal processing for studios, guitar effects and computer recording, have mutually decided to end their relationship. Both companies endeavor to ensure a smooth transition for TC TouchMonitor customers.

In 2010, RTW and TC announced a partnership for distribution of the new audio metering products developed by RTW, including the utilization of TC’s unique Loudness Radar Meter as a software option for the TouchMonitor series. Starting from January 1st 2016 RTW will take over the sales of licenses for the TC TouchMonitors and will also continue to sell the Loudness Radar Meter.

“We have had a great relationship over the years with TC,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “We have commonly agreed to end the cooperation between the two companies. Our sales team at RTW is well-prepared to equip TC customers with any support they need at the same level of care as traditional RTW customers.”

