RTW Adds Elber S.r.l As Distributor in Italy

COLOGNE, GERMANY, OCTOBER 25, 2017 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, announces Elber S.r.l. as its new distributor in Italy. Elber, founded in 1978, has built a reputation in the broadcast market through years of delivering quality products and services.



Elber's distribution of RTW products includes the company's full line of hardware and software solutions. Along with products, such as RTW's well-known TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors, Elber will also be distributing the company's Continuous Loudness Control (CLC) software, which enables users to operate live or batch mode loudness processing.





"We are pleased to come together with a renowned company in the broadcast industry like RTW," says Lucio Gerelli, sales manager of Elber S.r.l. "Roberto Frigerio, technical support at Elber, and I have gained excellent knowledge of RTW's products through our work with the company in the past. Elber's strong network of private and public broadcasters in Italy is something we are proud to bring to this partnership."





While Elber is a well-known company that builds RF products sold throughout Italy and across the world, its recent focus in the broadcast market has led it to selectively take on brand partners that fit perfectly into this industry.





"We are happy to now include Elber in our ever-growing list of distributors," says Ulrike Lauterbach, Director of Sales and Marketing of RTW. "Known for its strong European roots and a worldwide footprint, RTW looks forward to working with Elber on successful future projects. The company's emphasis on selecting quality partners and taking the time to invest in and promote these brands is something we highly value."





About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.