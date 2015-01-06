Robert Presley, SOC Joins Panavision

Experienced Filmmaker to Provide Service and Support to Southeast Territory

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (January 6, 2015) - Panavision is pleased to announce Robert Presley, SOC, has joined the company as a marketing executive covering the southeastern U.S. territory, including Atlanta, where he'll be based.

Presley brings a wealth of valuable experience and industry relationships to Panavision, having spent 28 years as a camera operator and Steadicam specialist. His inside perspective of motion picture and television production will be an asset to Panavision customers whether in preproduction or finding a solution for an impromptu scenario. His credits include Ride Along 2, Flight, Pearl Harbor and Castaway, among others. Presley has also served as director of photography on such features as Beowulf, Disney's A Christmas Carol and The Polar Express.

"We are excited to have Robert join the Panavision team," says Kim Snyder, CEO and president of Panavision. "His feature film and television production experience uniquely positions him to serve our customers. Robert is also deeply integrated with the filmmaking community in the southeast, having begun his career on productions that shot in Georgia and Louisiana, and returning several times to work in the region over the years."

Panavision's Atlanta facility is the largest supplier of camera rental equipment in the southern U.S., with a full staff of prep technicians and camera service experts. The Atlanta team has provided equipment and services to productions such as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Ride Along 2 and Walking Dead, among others.