Riverside Studios Chooses Latest Ultrix-FR5 for New London Facility

- Disruptive new AV Platform from Ross launched at CABSAT in Dubai last week

- Riverside becomes first customer, with major US network set to be announced soon



The Ultrix-FR5 is the latest generation of Ross Video’s innovative and disruptive routing/AV processing platform and was launched last week at the CABSAT Expo in Dubai (click here to watch the live unveiling). Following this successful launch, Ross is very pleased to announce that Riverside Studios in London has become the first customer for the new product, which will sit at the heart of Riverside’s forthcoming new facility in Hammersmith, London.



Commenting on the deal, Duncan Stewart, Technical Director at Riverside, points to features and support as the important factors in choosing the new version of Ultrix. “We wanted to go with 12G for the new facility because we regularly use freelancers in the UK and the talent base is obviously very comfortable with SDI. 12G is the logical way for us to handle signal routing for UHD. Our key priorities included MultiViewers, audio processing and clean switching, so the Ultrix looked impressively specified, but we clearly needed something larger than the existing 1 and 2RU versions of the product. It was therefore very exciting to meet with the team at Ross and discover that the 144 version was next on the roadmap and would fit our timescales for the new facility. We also made a point of speaking with The London Stock Exchange, an existing Ultrix customer, to understand their experiences of the product. They were extremely complimentary about the product and the quality of service they continue to receive from Ross and so the decision was not a difficult one to make.”



Riverside will be working with ES Broadcast, Ross Video’s Platinum Partner in the UK, to deliver this project; the first studio of two will be opening very soon, with the second going live in 2019.

Todd Riggs, Marketing Product Manager for Infrastructure, is proud of the progress the Ultrix family has made. “Ultrix was always designed to be a disruptive platform and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with progressive customers like Riverside who aren’t afraid to think a little differently. Even the best products need one customer to be the first and we’re delighted to be involved with a project as prestigious as Riverside. We also have a major US network that has just committed to the Ultrix-FR5 and my inbox suggests we’re going to see very high levels of interest in this product in the coming months.”



For more information on the new Ultrix-FR5, please visit the Ross web site.



