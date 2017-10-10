RiksTV Chooses AdScribe Audience for Multiscreen Service

DUBLIN — Oct. 10, 2017 — AdScribe, a subsidiary of Zenterio, today announced that Norwegian pay-TV operator RiksTV has deployed its audience measurement and analytics tool AdScribe Audience to accurately measure live TV; time-shift TV; catch-up TV; and VOD content viewed on connected set-top boxes; Android™ apps; and iOS devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, and Apple TVs. Running in the cloud, Audience collects data about what is being watched, processes it, and presents the information to RiksTV, according to standard industry metrics such as share, reach, and rating, via an intuitive browser-based UI. By providing RiksTV with access to detailed, first-party data and analytics, Audience enables the operator to proactively tackle pressing business issues, increase ARPU, and maximize cost savings.



"As TV viewing continues to fragment across multiple devices, it is essential that we are able to accurately measure and analyze viewing habits to fully understand customer behavior and take actionable insights to help drive product innovation and increase customer satisfaction," said Ole Martin Andersen, head of market insights at RiksTV. "AdScribe Audience is the ideal fit for our needs, making it easy to create custom segments of customers based on criteria such as viewing behavior, devices used, location, and more. By allowing us to provide a tailored television experience to viewers, Audience helps to increase our customer loyalty and attract new subscribers."



Audience is an end-to-end cloud-based Software-as-a-Service tool for TV audience measurement and analysis. By collecting, analyzing, and breaking down data about how users interact with the RiksTV service, Audience helps the operator get to know its subscribers in a whole new way. The data collection process by Audience is fully secure, anonymized, and contains no personally identifiable information, meeting RiksTV's consumer privacy requirements.



"Legacy panel-based measurement systems are not sufficient in the modern media ecosystem where content owners and advertisers are accustomed to full census measurement. Operators like RiksTV need access to first-party data in order to better understand their customers and tailor products and services to serve them," said Donal O'Connor, CEO at AdScribe. "With AdScribe Audience deployed, RiksTV can add new services and more relevant content, including targeted ads, to boost monetization."



More information about AdScribe Audience is available at www.adscribe.tv.



# # #



About RiksTV

RiksTV is Norway's second largest distributor of TV-programs and Norway's only TV-distributor providing digital TV and HDTV by means of an ordinary antenna. Norway's digital terrestrial TV network (DTT) is among the world's largest in terms of its number of transmitters. The network consists of a total of 450 ground-based transmitters. These masts scattered throughout the country transmit TV signals through the atmosphere which may be received merely by means of an ordinary antenna.



RiksTV's digital terrestrial TV network reaches 98 percent of Norwegian households and 90 percent of all leisure homes scattered throughout this elongated country. The capacity of the DTT network is utilized jointly by RiksTV and Norway's state-owned broadcasting company NRK. All subscribers automatically receive NRK's entire menu of radio and TV channels for free, while the remaining channels require program packages from RiksTV.



About AdScribe

AdScribe is a technology and services business based in London and Dublin and operating worldwide. AdScribe works with distributors or owners of video content to help them measure, manage, and monetize full-census data from multiple devices. The AdScribe team has worked across most major territories in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle-East, and Australasia and have completed engagements with operators including AT&T Inc., Verizon Inc., Dish Network, Deutsche Telekom AG, Portugal Telecom, Swisscom, British Telecom, Vodafone, NTT, Foxtel/Austar, Sky New Zealand, Reliance, and others. In addition, the team has worked with major agencies on the buy-side including Group M (WPP), Publicis, Aegis, and Dentsu as well as large content owners, programmers, and publishers across multiple territories internationally.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Zenterio/171010Zenterio-AdScribe.docx



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=RiksTV%20Chooses%20@_adscribe%20Audience%20for%20Multiscreen%20Service%20-%20https://goo.gl/fCnxeU