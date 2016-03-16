Riedel's Jeremy Lommori Appointed to Lead Expanding North American Technical Sales and Support Team

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- March 16, 2016 -- Riedel Communications today announced that Jeremy Lommori has been promoted to serve as head of technical sales and support for Riedel North America. In this new role, Lommori will oversee the system and support engineering team.

"Jeremy has a great technical understanding of all Riedel products and how they are best integrated to deliver the functionality each client requires," said Joyce Bente, president, Riedel North America. "With an eye on the future, he has repeatedly and proactively developed systems that improve our technical services department. I believe that with his management abilities and focus on customer service, bolstered by his remarkable energy and enthusiasm, Jeremy can take our services department to the next level."

Lommori is a production professional with extensive experience in technical design, broadcast engineering, live event production and postproduction, as well as comprehensive knowledge in design, integration, and maintenance of television production systems, professional audio and lighting equipment, and integrated control systems. He most recently served as a systems consultant at Riedel Communications North America. He also has served as the live production manager at Mars Hill Church and as senior production engineer at Azusa Pacific University. He is a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).

Lommori is based in Burbank, California, and reports directly to Bente.

Information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_JeremyLommori.jpg

Photo Caption: Jeremy Lommori, head of technical sales and support, Riedel North America.

See Riedel at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth C7233

Share it on Twitter: Riedel's Jeremy Lommori Appointed to Lead Expanding North American Technical Sales and Support Team - http://goo.gl/2Zyz6R

Follow Us:

https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications