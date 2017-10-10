SMPTE 2017 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Riedel Products at SMPTE 2017



MediorNet MicroN IP App

Building on MediorNet MicroN's ability to extend functionality through the use of apps, visitors to the SMPTE Interop area will see the MicroN IP App, which creates a seamless bridge between MediorNet and future IP networks.



The MicroN IP system supports SMPTE 2110/AES67-compliant video and audio as well as baseband video (SDI) and audio (MADI). In combination with built-in glue features including audio embedding/de-embedding, frame sync, sample rate conversion, audio/video delay, signal routing, and on-screen display, the MicroN IP App turns the device into a universal tool for all IP interfacing needs. At the same time, the device can be fully networked with all existing MediorNet products.



The MicroN IP App includes support for up to four SMPTE 2110-20 inputs and outputs plus four baseband 3G-SDI signals and eight 3G-SDI outputs (four dedicated to monitoring the SMPTE 2110-20 streams).



Also supported are AES67 audio, two optical MADI ports, and sync I/O. MicroN IP also supports NMOS Device Discovery and Registration, NMOS Connection Management, or manual configuration for non-NMOS devices.



MicroN IP uses range from a stand-alone SDI-to-IP conversion to a fully networked system with numerous different IP gateway and baseband I/Os.



Bolero Artist Integrated Wireless Intercom System

Making its SMPTE debut, Riedel's Bolero is a game-changing new wireless intercom solution. An expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the license-free 1.9-GHz frequency range, Bolero is fully integrated into Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom platform. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and — in an industry first — as a walkie-talkie radio.



The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, and its decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards to provide a fully integrated point-to-point intercom ecosystem with seamless roaming capabilities.



Bolero uses a high-clarity 7-KHz voice codec to provide higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum. The codec offers excellent processing efficiency, provides outstanding beltpack battery life, and saves processing power. Bolero operates at twice the spectrum efficiency of other DECT-based systems, equating to up to 10 beltpacks per antenna (fully roaming) and up to 100 antennas per system.



Other features include Riedel's exclusive Advanced DECT Receiver (ADR) technology to improve RF robustness by reducing sensitivity to multipath reflections, Near-Field Communication technology to facilitate "Touch & Go" beltpack registration, and Bluetooth 4.1.



MediorNet MultiViewer

Riedel's MediorNet MultiViewer App is an all-new virtual multiviewer app based on MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and designed to work within the MediorNet network. The MediorNet MultiViewer App leverages the benefits of a decentralized signal network by enabling multiviewer hardware to be placed anywhere it's needed. The system can take in up to 18 sources from the network and output up to four multiviewer screens and can be configured through a convenient drag-and-drop editor.



Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, live event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company's flagship Artist digital matrix intercoms and MediorNet signal distribution, routing, and processing systems scale easily for events of any size.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



