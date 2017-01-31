Riedel Products at ISE 2017

Riedel Communications GmbH & Co. KG

Uellendahler Straße 353

42109 Wuppertal

Germany

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks that scale easily for pro A/V deployments of any size. Landmark deployments include France's new Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium, which is using Riedel systems to redefine the live sports and entertainment experience, and the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, where Riedel solutions are simplifying signal management throughout the venue. At ISE 2017, Riedel will highlight:

MediorNet MicroN as a Decentralized Router

MicroN is a high-density distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of real-time media transport and management solutions. At ISE 2017 in Amsterdam, Riedel will demonstrate how interconnected MicroN units can be deployed to create a decentralized routing system that distributes signal load, takes advantage of flexible node placement, and eliminates any single point of failure to create a viable alternative to traditional monolithic routers.

With on-board signal processing capabilities including frame synchronization, embedding/de-embedding, and delays, a MicroN-based solution can handle SDI signals in a very powerful, tremendously versatile, and highly scalable routing solution.

RSP-2318 SmartPanel With Control App

The RSP-2318 SmartPanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, SmartPanel boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. It offers AES67 and AVB connectivity as standard and AES3 over CAT or coax cable as an option.

The MediorNet Control App is the second app developed for Riedel's SmartPanel interface. By equipping the SmartPanel with the new MediorNet Control App, users effectively consolidate two panels into one that provides full intercom and control functionality. With the Intercom and MediorNet Control Apps running in parallel, the SmartPanel serves as a robust and highly cost-effective A/V control system. As Riedel continues to develop apps for the SmartPanel, users will gain increasing capabilities that help to optimize signal transport and production workflows.

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Supporting AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting the AES67/RAVENNA and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs.

Company Quote:

"As Europe's No. 1 A/V and systems integration show, ISE is always an important venue for Riedel. At ISE 2017, we're looking forward to showcasing our latest innovations and solutions that are changing the way broadcasters work. A great example is MediorNet MicroN, which enables exceptionally versatile and reliable transport and routing at an outstanding price point. We'll also feature our SmartPanel multifunctional user interface and its powerful new Control App, which together facilitate ever-richer and more flexible control in signal distribution and communications applications. Also, our Tango platform combines AES67 and AVB support with robust processing to facilitate flexible, efficient, and highly configurable communications."

-- Jens Miedek, Sales Director at Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

