Inter BEE 2017 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Hall 2, Booth 2214



Riedel Products at Inter BEE 2017



Bolero Wireless Intercom System

Riedel's Bolero is a game-changing new wireless intercom solution. A six-channel, 1.9 GHz DECT-based system with seamless handover, Bolero is fully integrated into Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom platform. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and — in an industry first — as a walkie-talkie radio.



The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, and its decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards to provide a fully integrated, point-to-point intercom ecosystem.



Bolero uses a high-clarity 7 KHz voice codec to provide higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum, equating to up to 10 beltpacks per antenna (fully roaming) and up to 100 antennas per system. The codec also offers excellent processing efficiency, provides outstanding beltpack battery life, and saves processing power.



Other features include Riedel's exclusive Advanced DECT Receiver (ADR) technology to improve RF robustness by reducing sensitivity to multipath reflections, near-field communication technology for Bolero's "Touch&Go" beltpack registration, Bluetooth 4.1, and an ergonomic beltpack.



MediorNet MicroN as a Decentralized Router

MicroN is a high-density distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of real-time media transport and management solutions. At Inter BEE 2017, Riedel will demonstrate how interconnected MicroN units can be deployed to create a decentralized routing system that distributes signal load, takes advantage of flexible node placement, and eliminates any single point of failure to create a viable alternative to traditional monolithic routers.



With on-board signal-processing capabilities including frame synchronization, embedding/de-embedding, and delays, a MicroN-based solution can handle SDI signals in a very powerful, tremendously versatile, and highly scalable routing solution.



DSP-2312 Desktop SmartPanel

The Desktop SmartPanel is the the smallest full-functioning desktop panel available on the market and the newest member of the Riedel SmartPanel family of intelligent user interfaces. This all-new desktop edition offers all the power and flexibility of the original SmartPanel in a small, elegant, ergonomic, and low-profile device.



The Desktop SmartPanel features 12 keys, two TFT touch-screen LCD displays, and an integrated power supply. On-board AES67, AVB, and AES3 connectivity allows for direct connections to Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom systems without the need for expansion modules. The DSP-2312 also boasts two exchangeable headset XLR connections, high-quality mic pre-amps, three GPIOs, two network connections, a four-wire connection, and support for Riedel SmartPanel Apps — including the Intercom Basic and Plus Apps as well as the MediorNet Control and HandsFree Apps. The new SmartPanel also has unique mounting options including 1/4-20 threads for use with tripods or Magic Arms, providing an entirely new solution for jib operators or for use in places with no counter space.



Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



"Inter BEE is the premier event for Japan's media and entertainment industry, and it's a great showcase for Riedel's newest innovations in real-time signal distribution, networking, and communications. We're proud to feature solutions such as the category-defining new Bolero wireless intercom, our MediorNet MicroN high-density distribution network, and our highly functional Desktop SmartPanel."

— Cameron O'Neill, Director, APAC, Riedel Communications



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/171109Riedel.docx



IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Image Caption: Riedel Communications' Bolero Product Shots

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Communications_Bolero.zip



Image Caption: MediorNet MicroN

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MicroNclose.jpg



Image Caption: MicroN as a Decentralized Router

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_MicroN-Decentralized-Router.jpg



Image Caption: Riedel's DSP-2312 Desktop SmartPanel

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_DSP.zip



Share on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Come%20see%20@RIEDELnet%20at%20%23InterBEE2017%20-%20http://bit.ly/2yiNXE5



FOLLOW US

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/549773/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications Pinterest: https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/ Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications