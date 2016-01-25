Riedel Products at BVE 2016

BVE 2016 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Stand: M26

Feb. 23-25, London

MediorNet MicroN

MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. MicroN provides greater flexibility in building media infrastructures, from signal transport to full video router functionality, including signal processing! MicroN is fully scalable, allowing multiple units to be integrated as a central video router for redundant processing of HD-SDI signals. A huge benefit is the inherent flexibility in system design, allowing users to extend both signal capacity and distributed system locations simply by adding MicroN nodes to the network. Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN features a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10Gb MediorNet high-speed links.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MicroN.zip

Photo Caption: MediorNet MicroN

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Supporting RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two RAVENNA/AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies.

The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for standard premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

Link to Photos:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Tango.zip

Description of Photos: Tango TNG-200

RSP-2318 Smartpanel

The new RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and AV professionals communicate. The world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, this Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Riedel's first app for the RSP-2318 turns the Smartpanel into an innovative and smart intercom panel. AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Smartpanel-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: RSP-2318 Smartpanel

MediorNet MetroN

The MediorNet family of real-time networks has been expanded with the addition of the 2-RU large-scale MediorNet MetroN core router. In enabling Riedel's acclaimed networked approach to signal distribution and routing, the new MediorNet MetroN provides a real-time routing capacity of 64x10G ports. During BVE 2016, Riedel will demonstrate how, with these capabilities, the new frame can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MetroNCoreRouter.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet MetroN Core Router

Company Quote:

"At BVE 2016 we will feature an array of innovative solutions that bring greater flexibility and efficiency to mission-critical media transport and management applications. We welcome attendees to visit our booth, watch a demo, and learn more about how these products can make a difference in their operations."

-- Paul Rivens, General Manager U.K., Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.