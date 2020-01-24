Riedel North America Appoints Ernesto de la Torre as Sales Manager, Western US

BURBANK, Calif. — Jan. 21, 2020 — Reflecting continued rapid growth in the North American marketplace for its real-time communications and signal networking solutions, Riedel Communications has appointed Ernesto de la Torre as Regional Sales Manager, Western U.S. He will report to Rich Zabel, Vice President of Sales for Riedel Communications North America.

De la Torre also brings a comprehensive background in broadcast technology sales and marketing to his new role at Riedel. Previously, he served for 16 years in business development and strategic account management roles at Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, most recently as Business Development Manager, Engineered Services based in Los Angeles. There, de la Torre established the company's Engineered Services division as a key business liaison between various Bexel branches, managing many successful and highly technical system integration projects. Also, at Bexel, he served as Business Development Manager for the U.S. and Latin America, based in Mexico City, and Strategic Account Manager for the company's Rental Services Division in New York City. De la Torre holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College.

"We're pleased to welcome Ernesto to the team. In his career with Bexel, he built a track record as a results-driven sales professional," said Rich Zabel, Vice President of Sales for Riedel Communications North America. "His hands-on experience in the creation of new business opportunities, as well as the strengthening of existing relationships, will go a long way as we continue to ride the momentum for our solutions here in the U.S."

