Riedel Names Cameron O'Neill Director for Asia-Pacific Region

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Feb. 17, 2015 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the appointment of Cameron O'Neill as the company's director for the Asia-Pacific region. O'Neill will be based in Tokyo, working to build the Riedel presence there into a robust East Asian hub for Riedel design, sales, support, and service.

"In the next five years, we will be ramping up our focus on Asia," said Thomas Riedel, CEO at Riedel Communications. "Recent additions to our product portfolio make us more competitive in this market, and we're confident that Cameron can guide our regional operations in leveraging these innovations to take advantage of significant new business opportunities."

O'Neill served as general manager of Riedel Australia for three years prior to taking on this new role, and he was a professional user of the company's equipment for the preceding five years. He already has a history working with Riedel's Japanese distributor, Otaritec, and attending Japan's largest trade show, Inter BEE. O'Neill also has traveled extensively in Japan and throughout Southeast Asia, and has cultivated a good working knowledge of the Japanese language.

"Tokyo fills out our trio of Asian hubs, which also include Sydney and Singapore, and gives us a strong position from which to cover the Asia-Pacific region in its entirety," said O'Neill. "I look forward to consolidating our distribution networks across Asia and to supporting both new and existing customers at a much higher level."

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

