Riedel Names Andreas Pater Head of Rental Innovations

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Feb. 25, 2015 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, has appointed Andreas Pater to serve as the company's head of rental innovations. In this new role at Riedel, Pater will oversee product management within the Riedel rental department and work with his team to optimize management and marketing of the company's rental solution portfolio.

"Over his career so far, Andreas has handled virtually every element involved in creating and delivering sophisticated solutions for complex live productions," said Riedel Communications CEO Thomas Riedel. "As both an engineer and senior-level manager, he has the knowledge and leadership skills to help us to refine our rental department in a way that better serves our own business while improving the service and solutions we offer our customers. We are very pleased to welcome Andreas to the company."

Prior to joining Riedel, Pater was managing director for all technical departments of event technology supplier Gahrens + Battermann GmbH. There, he was responsible for selecting and purchasing all variety of production equipment, new business development, technical innovations, and process optimization. He was also responsible for the internal IT department, the financial department, and human resources. During his 20 years with the company, Pater not only served as project manager for large-scale events, but also provided internal vocational training on event technologies. He earlier earned his diploma in engineering in electronics from the University of Siegen.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-AndreasPater.jpg

Photo Caption: Andreas Pater