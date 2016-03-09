Riedel MediorNet Provides Simple, Secure, Reliable Solution for Signal Transport at Doha Celebration Complexes

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- March 8, 2016 -- Already acclaimed for its performance in demanding production and broadcast environments, Riedel Communications' MediorNet real-time media network is now being deployed to support weddings and other landmark celebrations. Installed and commissioned by systems integrator eMediaNet at the first two of five state-of-the-art Celebration Complexes being established in Doha, Qatar, the Riedel solution provides a flexible fiber backbone for simple, secure real-time communications and signal transport across the whole celebrations halls.

"MediorNet has proved to be a magical solution for the Celebration Complexes, offering exceptional performance and the flexibility needed to guarantee privacy for each celebration space," said Mohsen Eldeeb, senior electrical engineer for the Qatar branch of Engineering Consultants Group and a consultant on the project. "The Riedel solution is an optimal solution for efficient sharing of video, audio, intercom, and network resources across the central control room and individual halls."

Each of the elegant new complexes consists of five halls, each accommodating up to 500 guests. These halls can be joined together as needed to make one large hall -- the largest such hall in Qatar -- capable of accommodating 2,500 guests. Under the control of the facility's Crestron switching and control system, a Riedel solution comprising the MediorNet real-time media network, an Artist digital matrix intercom system, and the RockNet real-time audio network supports ceremonies and celebrations at each complex by delivering media and supporting communications.

"Given the versatility of our MediorNet real-time media network, it's no surprise that it has found a home at the new Doha Celebration Complexes," said Ahmed Magd El Din, general manager for the Middle East and Turkey at Riedel Communications. "With features and capabilities designed for the world's most prestigious and demanding live productions, MediorNet -- and our Artist and RockNet solutions -- are well-suited to supporting coordination and signal transport for milestone events and celebrations."

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

