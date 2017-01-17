Riedel MediorNet Powers Robust and Decentralized Routing Infrastructure for HD Broadcast's Upgraded HD1

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Jan. 17, 2017 -- HD Broadcast, a major German provider of live production and outside broadcasting (OB) services, has upgraded its HD1 mobile production truck with Riedel Communications' MediorNet real-time network. Three MediorNet Compact Pro frames and six Riedel MicroN high-density media distribution network devices are connected over a 10 Gbps optical fiber network to create a fully redundant, decentralized routing matrix. Working in combination with HD Broadcast's existing Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system, the highly scalable new MediorNet infrastructure combines fully integrated signal transport, routing, and processing with pristine communications.

"We are very impressed with the flexibility and interoperability that MediorNet, MicroN, and Artist offer us. With their outstanding quality and reliability, these solutions have set the market standard for future-proof networking," said Constantin Novotny, CEO of HD Broadcast GmbH. "MediorNet's integrated signal management has enabled us to deploy decentralized router capabilities with distributed system intelligence -- an ideal foundation on which to move towards an IP-based networking infrastructure and support future 4K productions."

HD Broadcast completed the networking upgrade of OB HD1 in only three days thanks to MediorNet's ease of integration. The new MediorNet-based network infrastructure gives the production truck greater flexibility and significantly increased capacity through higher bandwidth and additional connectivity options. The fiber-based network also allows HD Broadcast to minimize cabling, setup, and logistics expenses, resulting in significant cost savings.

"MediorNet gives our customers tremendous freedom to build sophisticated media infrastructures. In addition to full video router functionality, MediorNet offers powerful signal transport and integrated processing features such as embedding/de-embedding, frame storage, frame sync, a test pattern generator, and sample rate conversion," said Olivier Görts, Broadcast Sales Manager, Riedel Communications. "With the integration of MediorNet, HD Broadcast has strengthened its commitment to mobile, flexible productions and is well-equipped for the future."

HD Broadcast's OB HD1 truck covers a wide range of live events, including Bundesliga games (for Sportcast, Sky, and ARD) and concert productions such as the performance by Marius Müller-Westernhagen for "MTV Unplugged."

