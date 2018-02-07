Riedel Creates Zurich IP Engineering Hub With Acquisition of Archwave and Cymatic Audio

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Feb. 7, 2018 — Underlining its commitment to standards, Riedel is making continued investments in new technologies with its acquisition of Swiss engineering pioneer Archwave. This new partnership will create a strong research and development (R&D) hub in Zurich and increase Riedel's global engineering team to over 100 engineers while expanding its R&D capabilities for IP and standards such as AES67, which will further boost interoperability in the broadcast world. Archwave is an audio-networking and streaming specialist that vigorously promotes open standards for the interconnection of audio and video equipment in professional environments.



"At Riedel, IP standards are vital not only for our intercom portfolio but also for all of the other Riedel product lines," said Thomas Riedel, Founder and CEO of Riedel Communications. "By collaborating with Archwave, we are taking another important step towards providing complete networking solutions that allow broadcasters to work the way they want to work. With our new engineering team in Switzerland, we now have all the tools we need to create the plug-and-play workflows that our clients need for their transition to IP."



As part of this agreement, Riedel will also acquire Cymatic Audio, an audio specialist within the music industry. This move allows Riedel to enter new markets and get closer to musicians, who already rely on Riedel technology in the background.



"It is not often that such a strong and obviously strategic fit presents itself, but that is what I found with Riedel. Riedel's strength, operational excellence, and commitment to open technology were the factors that drove the development of this new relationship. We also appreciate that the deal offers new channels to markets within the existing Riedel organization. The team and I are extremely happy and excited to move forward as part of the Riedel family," said Arie van den Broek, CEO of Archwave Technologies B.V.



With this cooperation, Archwave and Cymatic Audio will remain an autonomous unit within Riedel, while Riedel will adopt Archwave technology solutions for its own product portfolio.



About Archwave Technologies B.V.

Archwave offers a complete line of USB, RAVENNA, and AES67 interoperability solutions, NMOS discovery, registration, and connection management as well as AES70 solutions for sound-reinforcement, broadcast and theatre applications. Promoting open standards, we strongly believe that technology should be open to provide our customers unparalleled interconnectivity and security of investment.



More information about Archwave Technologies B.V. and its products can be found at https://www.archwave.net.



About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs more than 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.



