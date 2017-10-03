Riedel Communications Product Preview

2017 NAB Show New York, Booth N853

AES New York 2017, Booth 953 (ASL Intercom, a Riedel Company)



Riedel Products at the 2017 NAB Show New York



Bolero Artist-Integrated Wireless Intercom System

Riedel's Bolero is a game-changing new wireless intercom solution. An expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the license-free 1.9GHz frequency range, Bolero is fully integrated into Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom platform. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and — in an industry first — as a walkie-talkie radio.



The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, and its decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards to provide a fully integrated, point-to-point intercom ecosystem with seamless roaming capabilities.



Bolero uses a high-clarity 7KHz voice codec to provide higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum. The codec offers excellent processing efficiency, provides outstanding beltpack battery life, and saves processing power. Bolero operates at twice the spectrum efficiency of other DECT-based systems, equating to up to 10 beltpacks per antenna (fully roaming) and up to 100 antennas per system.



Other features include Riedel's exclusive Advanced DECT Receiver (ADR) technology to improve RF robustness by reducing sensitivity to multipath reflections, near-field communication technology to facilitate "Touch&Go" beltpack registration, support for Bluetooth 4.1, and an ergonomic beltpack.



Bolero will also be on display at the AES New York 2017 show in ASL Intercom's booth, 953.



MultiViewer

Riedel's MediorNet MultiViewer App is an all-new virtual multiviewer app based on the MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and designed to work within the MediorNet network. The MediorNet MultiViewer App leverages the benefits of a decentralized signal network by enabling multiviewer hardware to be placed anywhere it's needed. The system can take in up to 18 sources from the network and output up to four multiviewer screens, and it can be configured through a convenient drag-and drop editor.



MediorNet MicroN as a Decentralized Router

MicroN is a high-density distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of real-time media transport and management solutions. At the 2017 NAB Show New York, Riedel will demonstrate how interconnected MicroN units can be deployed to create a decentralized routing system that distributes signal load, takes advantage of flexible node placement, and eliminates any single point of failure to create a viable alternative to traditional monolithic routers.



With on-board signal processing capabilities including frame synchronization, embedding/de-embedding, and delays, a MicroN-based solution can handle SDI signals in a very powerful, tremendously versatile, and highly scalable routing solution.



ASL Intercom Products at AES New York 2017



A Riedel company, ASL Intercom offers rugged, reliable, flexible, and high-quality digital and analog intercom and digital party-line systems for live sound, theater, fixed installations, and broadcast. At AES New York 2017, ASL Intercom will display its latest products, Enchorus and Flexus. ASL Enchorus is a line of reliable Dante format converters for A/V professionals. Flexus is a digital partyline system that works in a daisy chain or Ethernet-based configuration, or a combination of both.



Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, live event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company's flagship Artist digital matrix intercoms and MediorNet signal distribution, routing, and processing systems scale easily for events of any size. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, California, with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/171003-NABNY.docx



Image Link:http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Communications_Bolero.zip

Image Caption: Riedel Communications' Bolero Product Shots



Image Link:http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Multiviewer-Board.png

Image Caption: MediorNet MultiViewer App From Riedel Communications



Image Link:http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_MicroN-Decentralized-Router.jpg

Image Caption: MicroN as a Decentralized Router



