Riedel Communications North America Promotes Jake Halverson to Operations Manager

BURBANK, Calif. -- June 22, 2017 -- In a move that will improve customer service and streamline internal processes, Riedel Communications has promoted Jake Halverson to operations manager within the company's North America team.



In his new role, Halverson will manage the technical support and services department and liaise with clients and the factory to ensure that Riedel's reputation of high quality and superior customer service are maintained in the marketplace. He will also oversee logistics and sales administration, facilitating communication between departments to maintain an environment of continuous improvement.



"Jake has been a tremendous asset in his role as sales administrator, but I knew he was capable of much more," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO of Riedel North America. "In his new position, Jake will be able to use his customer service and organizational skills to help streamline policies and procedures for many of our client-facing processes including service and sales."



Halverson most recently served as sales administrator for the Riedel North America team. Prior to that, he was the used equipment sales manager at Production Resource Group and held a series of technical sales management roles at Bexel. While at Bexel, he led the technical sales department as it reached its highest monthly sales total, and he worked to maximize sales opportunities, optimize use of assets, ensure sales fulfillment, and evaluate and streamline business processes. Halverson also served as a customer support coordinator at Calrec Audio and as a quality control technician at 2G Digital.



Halverson is based in Burbank, California, and reports directly to Bente.



Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.



About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, CA with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Halverson-Headshot.jpg

Photo Caption: Jake Halverson, Operations Manager at Riedel Communications North America



