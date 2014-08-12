Riedel Communications BIRTV2014 Product Preview, Aug 24-27, Exhibiting With NDT on Stand 8B07

Riedel Products at BIRTV2014:

MediorNet 2.0 and MediorNet MetroN

At BIRTV2014 Riedel will showcase its MediorNet real-time media network. MediorNet 2.0 is a firmware update for the MediorNet real-time media network that provides video router functionality and high-speed rerouting. MediorNet 2.0 is available now.

The MediorNet MetroN is a 2-RU large-scale core router that provides a real-time routing capacity of 64x 10G ports. MediorNet MetroN can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MediorNet2_0Update.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet 2.0 Update

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MetroNCoreRouter.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet MetroN Core Router

Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

Riedel's Artist virtual key panels enable the use of smartphones and tablets (iOS, OS X(R), and Android) as control panels in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system. These hand-held devices can then provide the same functionality as full-featured, 12-key Artist control panels. The user operates the virtual control panel using the device's touchscreen interface that can be configured via Riedel's Director software.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-VirtualKeypanelForiOS.jpg

Photo Caption: Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

Integrated AVB Control Panel for Artist Digital Matrix Intercom

Riedel Communications will also feature its new CPX-AVB expansion card for Riedel Artist 1100 series control panels. The CPX-AVB provides the next generation of AVB interfacing for Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom control panels.

The CPX-AVB is a dedicated card that fits in the expansion slot of the Artist 1100 series OLED control panels. The card turns the control panel into an AVB-enabled device, in turn making the panel's ports available within the entire AVB network. The expansion card converts two Artist ports to the AVB network and vice versa.

To enable further signal integration, Riedel offers a comprehensive suite of AVB-enabled interfaces for its Artist intercom platform. In addition to the existing Connect AVB x8 panel interface, the Connect AVB C8 interface offers eight AES connections on BNC. The device supports both bidirectional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES.

The Connect AVB A8 interface provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors. Riedel's AVB Manager offers full AVB network management and features systemwide control of all AVB components.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-AVB-Module-for-Keypanels.jpg

Photo Caption: Riedel CPX-AVB Expansion Module

Other Products on Display:

- MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact

- Performer, Artist, and Acrobat communications systems

- RockNet fiber-optic converters and console interfaces

- RF-over-fiber solutions

Company Quote:

"Riedel has been a supporter of BIRTV for many years, and we have seen tremendous growth both for the show and the region. We have made dramatic improvements to our MediorNet products to include more on-board processing and extended routing functions to streamline operations and save money. We will also be showing our AVB solutions as well as our new virtual control panels for Artist."

-- Joe Tan, General Manager, Southeast Asia, Riedel Communications

Company Overview:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.