Riedel Communications Appoints Daniel Channon as Rental Engineer in the UK

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- July 13, 2017 -- Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Daniel Channon as rental engineer. Based in Riedel's U.K. office, Channon will be responsible for managing, coordinating, and maintaining the company's extensive rental service for tailored communications and networking solutions.



Prior to joining Riedel, Channon served both the Rio and London Olympic and Paralympic Games as cluster venue results project manager for the Results Technology Service, the team in charge of the end-to-end systems used to communicate live sport results and competition information across global media. For Rio, he was responsible for the overall delivery of live results services for 12 sports, and for London he managed delivery of results services for the volleyball and sitting volleyball events. Channon also previously served as a project manager for Adstream, a global advertising workflow and distribution company, and held several IT project management positions with the British Airports Authority. He holds a degree in business administration from Napier University in Edinburgh, Scotland, and technical/project management certifications from Microsoft and Cisco.



"With his IT expertise and extensive project management experience for media operations, particularly with the Rio and London games, Daniel is the ideal professional to manage our rental operations in the U.K.," said Paul Rivens, Sales Director, U.K., for Riedel Communications. "Our rental service is an extremely important part of the Riedel corporate culture because it puts us in close touch with our customers' needs and requirements. Through his background, Daniel understands perfectly how practical solutions can be developed from practical experiences."



The Riedel rental service provides tailored wired and wireless communications solutions, IT infrastructure for events, and fiber-based and wireless signal transport and routing systems for sporting, event, theatre, and industrial applications worldwide. In addition to renting equipment, Riedel offers extensive support services from project planning to on-site operation.



