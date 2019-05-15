Riedel at InfoComm 2019

At InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Florida, Riedel Communications will showcase its latest innovations for communications and real-time signal distribution for a broad range of audiovisual applications, including live performance and broadcast. Riedel solutions — including the MediorNet decentralized network, Artist digital matrix intercom system, and Bolero wireless intercom — are used worldwide to handle events ranging from local events to global games.

NEW: Artist-1024 Intercom Node — 1024 Ports in Just 2 RU!

Riedel will showcase the new Artist-1024 node, a powerful new addition to the Artist intercom ecosystem. Artist-1024 features an incredible 1024 ports in just 2 RU and is targeted toward IP installations with its full SMPTE ST 2110-30/31 (AES67) compliance.

Artist-1024 introduces a range of technical innovations centered on software-definable Universal Interface Cards (UIC). This entirely new type of interface card combines networking, mixing, and management, and it can be configured to act either as an AES67 or MADI subscriber card, or as an Artist fiber/router/processor card. Changing the connectivity type is as easy as reconfiguring the UIC with the click of a button in Riedel's Director configuration software.

The Artist-1024 frame provides ten bays for UICs, with two being reserved solely for routing and networking UICs. The remaining eight bays can be equipped with UICs of various configurations to provide subscriber connectivity. The integral mixer on each subscriber card can be scaled from 8 to 128 ports per card and can access all 1024 ports of the Artist backbone. In addition, four expansion slots are available for various GPIO or synchronization applications.

Multiple redundancy schemes and flexible licensing round out the 1024's formidable feature set.

NEW: MediorNet Processing App

Riedel's new MediorNet Processing App provides an advanced suite of powerful, decentralized signal processing capabilities to every MediorNet network. Built on the MicroN 80Gb media distribution hardware, Riedel's newest app adds up/down/cross-conversion, color correction, and mulitviewers.

MicroN is designed to support 4K and IP workflows, and it uses software apps to extend the device from basic signal transport and distribution to full video router functionality. Standard integrated signal processing, including frame sync/frame store, audio embedding/de-embedding, test pattern generation, and audio/video delay, allows MicroN to simplify signal paths and workflows while eliminating the need for dedicated processing boxes. The decentralized concept of MediorNet allows hardware to be placed exactly where it's needed, leveraging the network for sources while reducing system complexity and overall cabling requirements.

The new Processing App includes two channels of up/down/cross-conversion, four channels of color correction in the RBG and YCbCr color spaces, and two multiviewer screens.

Bolero Standalone Wireless Intercom System

Riedel will feature its all-new Bolero Standalone Application, a license-enabled upgrade for the company's category-defining Bolero wireless intercom system that delivers several performance enhancements along with standalone capabilities. With the Bolero Standalone Application, antennas are daisy-chained to each other in a line or a redundant ring via a low-latency, synchronized TDM network.

Bolero is truly plug-and-play, with no IP configuration needed. A new external power supply can power up to five antennas, so power and data redundancies are easily achieved. A new single-RU, half-width external interface box, with six analog 4-wires and three GPIOs, can be directly connected to any antenna and then patched into an existing intercom system. The system is easily configured via a web GUI internal to the antennas. Other new capabilities provided by the Bolero update include individual rotary programming, Bluetooth headset support, and a new beltpack QuickMute feature that allows users to set the volume of all channels to zero easily.

Company Quote:

"We always look forward to InfoComm, and this year is no exception. We are incredibly excited about the new Artist-1024 node and its astounding port density in just a 2 RU package. This new node is a perfect example of the power of IP infrastructures since it allows clients to keep their existing Artist frames and grow into IP by simply adding nodes. And we will have some colorful additions to our Bolero beltpacks, as well. We hope to see you in Orlando in June!"

— Joyce Bente, President, Riedel Communications North America

Company Overview:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, live event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company's flagship Artist digital matrix intercoms, Bolero wireless intercom, and MediorNet signal distribution, routing, and processing systems scale easily for events of any size. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, California, with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017, the company now employs over 600 people at 20 locations globally.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190515Riedel.docx

Image Downloads:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Artist1024.zip

The new Riedel Artist-1024 has 1024 ports and native IP support in its 2RU frame.

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MN_ProcessingApp.jpg

Riedel's new MediorNet Processing App brings powerful, decentralized signal processing capabilities to MediorNet networks.

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_BOLERO-Stand-Alone.jpeg

The Bolero Standalone Application from Riedel Communications is a license-enabled upgrade that will provide several performance enhancements along with standalone capabilities.

Follow Riedel Communications:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications