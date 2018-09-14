Riedel Appoints Jan Eveleens Director of Business Development for Video Networking Solutions

WUPPERTAL, Germany/AMSTERDAM — Sept. 14, 2018 — Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Jan Eveleens as Director of Business Development for video networking solutions. Reporting directly to the company’s CEO and founder, Thomas Riedel, Eveleens will help drive Riedel Communications’ IP and video networking business efforts supporting product management, sales, and marketing. He will focus particularly on the further expansion of opportunities for MediorNet, Riedel’s family of real-time signal transport, processing, and routing solutions.

Eveleens joins Riedel after almost a decade serving as CEO of AXON, a leading technology company in the field of broadcast network infrastructure. Prior to joining AXON, he held general manager positions in the Netherlands over a 20-year period for leading video technology companies, serving first with Philips Electronics and then with Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. Eveleens has been involved in numerous industry associations including the IABM, for which he served as chairman of the board of directors for several years. He holds degrees in electronics and computer science from Delft University of Technology.

“Jan is an outstanding addition to our team. His broad and deep experience and expertise in the video and broadcast technology and international business will be a great asset. Plus, his leadership roles in organizations such as the IABM have earned him wide respect throughout the industry,” said Thomas Riedel. “We welcome Jan to Riedel Communications and look forward to working with him to expand our presence even further in the European marketplace.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

