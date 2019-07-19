Riedel Appoints Ash Condon as Regional Sales Manager, Southeastern U.S.

BURBANK, Calif. — July 17, 2019 — Riedel Communications has further strengthened its North American sales presence with the appointment of Ashley D. Condon as regional sales manager for the Southeastern U.S. Based in Florida, Condon reports directly to Rich Zabel, Vice President of Sales for Riedel Communications North America.

An 18-year veteran of the broadcast and professional video industries, Condon has presented at several SBE, SMPTE, NAB, and PBS events on the evolution of television and broadcasting. Prior to joining Riedel, he was sales manager for the Western U.S. and Canada for iHeartMedia, specializing in master control automation, digital workflows, and managing content chains from creation to monetization. Condon also served as strategic vertical sales manager for Avid Technologies and director of sales for Florical Systems, where he represented clients including Nexstar, Golf Channel, CNN, Gray/Raycom, NBC, FOX, and ABC O&Os. Condon is a graduate of the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida.

"We're excited to have Ash on board to represent Riedel in the southeast," said Zabel. "He brings wide experience together with industry contacts that will serve us well as we continue to expand our customer base in the region. Ash is full of energy and enthusiasm, and I have no doubt he will be a tremendous asset."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, California, with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 600 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190717Riedel.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Ash_Condon.jpg

Photo Caption: Ashley D. Condon has joined Riedel North America as Regional Sales Manager, Southeastern U.S.

Follow Riedel Communications:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications