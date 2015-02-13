Riedel Acquires Swiss Mobile Radio and Communications Specialist Tele Comm Sportservice AG

Acquisition Reinforces Riedel's Commitment to Being a Major Player in Winter Sports

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Feb. 11, 2015 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the acquisition of the Swiss communications specialist Tele Comm Sportservice AG. For more than two decades, Tele Comm Sportservice AG has been a world-leading provider of communications solutions for temporary and permanent installations at live events. As an official International Ski Federation partner, the company specializes in supporting international ski competitions and other winter sports events.

"Tele Comm Sportservice is an ideal fit for our portfolio," said Roger Hess, general manager of Riedel Communications Switzerland AG, headquartered in Zurich. "The regional strengths and core competencies of this established company in radio and communications, especially with regard to alpine skiing, offer us a perfect vehicle for driving continued growth."

Riedel Communications now holds 100 percent of Tele Comm Sportservice AG shares. With this key acquisition, Riedel Communications continues its growth path and becomes the largest provider of wired and wireless intercom solutions in the Swiss market. At the same time, the deal will enable Riedel Communications to extend its involvement in international winter sports.

"We are pleased to partner with Riedel Communications," said Kurt Waldmeier, CEO of Tele Comm Sportservice AG. "To continue to grow, we have chosen a strong partner that can support our core portfolio and enable us to future-proof our business plan. Riedel Communications, with its global network, provides us with the framework to develop our business across new markets and varying economic conditions."

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

