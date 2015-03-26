REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR EDITSHARE SHARED STORAGE NAB 2015 GREAT GIVEAWAY

NAB 2015, Booth SL10510 Boston, MA — March 25, 2015 — EditShare®, the technology leader in intelligent storage and media management solutions, has opened registration for its NAB 2015 EditShare Shared Storage Great Give Away. Open to all NAB attendees, the promotion gives entrants a chance to win one of three EditShare 8TB Ultra shared storage systems given away during NAB 2015 – a value of 8,800.00 USD per prize. The drawings will take place at the EditShare booth (SL10510) on Monday April 13th, Tuesday April 14th and Wednesday April 15th at 12:00pm. Entrants must register for the promotion and pick up a raffle ticket from the EditShare booth before the drawings take place. They also must be present on the EditShare booth during the drawing to win.

Designed for small workgroups, EditShare Ultra provides all the standard features found in EditShare’s flagship XStream, Energy and Field shared storage models including the industry’s most advanced project sharing capabilities for Avid, Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro and Lightworks. Ultra offers users real-time “edit in place” performance backed by RAID protection. Its straightforward administration tools make it simple enough for non-IT personnel to configure and maintain.

EditShare NAB 2015 Press Briefing

Members of the registered press are invited to attend EditShare’s private press briefing held at its booth (SL10510) on Tuesday, April 14th at 4:30pm. Participants should register their attendance with Anya Oskolkova, anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559