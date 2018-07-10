Red Giant and Premiere Gal Debut “Short Cuts” Training Series on YouTube

Portland, OR – July 10, 2018 – Red Giant has teamed up with Kelsey Brannan, AKA Premiere Gal to launch “Short Cuts,” a bi-weekly video tutorial series on YouTube. In the new series, Kelsey will show viewers how to quickly up their YouTube game with tools and techniques for getting slick results, quickly. In episode one of Short Cuts, debuting today on the Red Giant YouTube channel, Premiere Gal shows you how to add video transitions and how to quickly build unique transitions with some of the plugins in Red Giant Universe.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of YouTube creators and vloggers lately, and the most common thing we hear is that, while artistic quality matters, when you have to put out 3-5 videos a week, speed matters far more – and that often means sacrificing production value to get things done in time,” explains Aharon Rabinowitz, Red Giant’s head of marketing. “We don’t think people should have to choose between the two, so we got together with Kelsey to bring you Short Cuts.”

With more than a billion users on YouTube generating billions of views each day (YouTube), having a presence on the world’s largest video platform is a must for anyone from the self-made entrepreneur to a global brand. But making that content stand out is becoming more and more difficult. Digital storytellers looking to up the production value of their video content can look to Red Giant Short Cuts to learn how to polish their videos with quick and comprehensible tips on incorporating transitions, designing beautiful logo openers, building animated end screens, adding eye-catching title effects and much more, and including an introduction to the tools and editing software to use.

