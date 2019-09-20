Replicate the Intentionally Bad Opening Sequence From “Better Call Saul” With New Tutorial From Red Giant

Portland, OR - September 19, 2019 - Red Giant has just published yet another tutorial, this week’s being inspired by some of the (intentionally) worst motion graphics ever featured in an opening title sequence, those of Better Call Saul. Seth Worley is at it again, bringing his wit and hilarity to a useful tutorial that will have any aspiring motion graphics artist creating campy effects in less than five minutes. In the newest tutorial now available on Red Giant’s YouTube channel, Seth shows us how to recreate the purposely bad look of the Better Call Saul title sequence using free fonts, iPhone camera footage and Universe AV Club.

Watch Now: Creating the "Better Call Saul" Title Sequence

“A couple years ago I became obsessed with the opening titles of Better Call Saul. I didn’t just pore over every article about them I could find, nor did I simply recreate them on my own from scratch - I did those things - but I actually tried to make a plugin based on them. And with the help of much smarter and more talented people, that plugin actually went on to become a tool in Red Giant Universe called AV Club,” Seth recounts in the video. “AV Club is designed to make texts and logos look like they’ve been run through a crappy old switcher in a cable access TV studio. I’ve since used AV Club on pretty much everything. But now I’m thinking it’d be fun to show you guys how to recreate all the other stuff in the opening titles from Better Call Saul, and not just, you know, the titles.”

Red Giant Universe is Red Giant’s collection of GPU-accelerated video effects and transitions plugins for motion graphics artists and editors, with 79 tools supported across eight host-applications. Universe AV Club, which was literally inspired by this very title sequence from Better Call Saul, lets artists recreate the lo-fi, noisy text usually found on ancient video tapes, old infomercials and local access cable channel shows, giving footage a classic low-budget look.

Don’t forget to check out Seth’s previous tutorials for Red Giant, how to recreate the Mind Flayer from Stranger Things Season Two and the Star Wars Force Push.

