Red Giant Releases Comprehensive Training Series for Trapcode Form 3

Portland, OR – June 19, 2018 – Red Giant has just released a brand new Trapcode Form 3 training series, available free of charge on the Red Giant YouTube channel and led by award-winning filmmaker and motion designer Chad Perkins. The new training videos are the latest to come out of Red Giant, on the heels of the captivating short film “TANK,” created by ILM veteran Stu Maschwitz, and Dan “Hashi” Hashimoto’s “Cheap Tricks: Wakanda Form-ever!” where he demonstrates how to use Trapcode Form's OBJ Model settings to create sand sculptures in true 3D space.

Part of the Red Giant Trapcode Suite, which just got an update in April, Trapcode Form 3 is a unique and powerful 3D particle system for Adobe After Effects, used in broadcast and feature films. Whether you’re creating motion graphics, fantasy user interfaces or audio-driven effects, Form gives you the power to build beautiful effects fast. But, Form is unlike other particle systems and so feature rich that it can be a little daunting to get started with it. Even if you’ve been using it for years, it’s packed with so many hidden features there’s always more to learn - which is why Chad Perkins will show users everything to know when using Form to its fullest. Red Giant’s Trapcode Form 3 training series videos were designed for everyone from beginner to experienced user.

THE DETAILS

12 tutorials on Form 3

Over 3.5 hours of training

For beginners or experienced users

Absolutely, totally free

Watch the Trapcode Form 3 tutorials right here, right now.

Red Giant Trapcode Suite Recent Update

This past April, Red Giant released Trapcode Suite 14.1, a free update to its suite of 3D motion graphics and visual effects tools for use in Adobe® After Effects®. As a part of that release, Trapcode Form was updated to version 3.1, with new features and capabilities including:

Multiple forms in the same 3D Space. Like Trapcode Particular, you can now have multiple form particle grids and 3D objects (AKA Forms) in the same 3D space.

Over 60 new multiple Form presets to help quickly create motion graphics and VFX.

Updated UI with playback controls added to the Designer to make previewing easier than ever before.

GPU acceleration, giving you a speed boost of up to 2x (or more), depending on your setup.

See what’s new in Red Giant Trapcode Suite 14.1.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

