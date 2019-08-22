Red Giant Releases Game of Thrones VFX Pt. 2: The Undead Horse

Portland, OR - August 22, 2019 -Red Giant, creator of filmmaking, visual effects and motion graphics tools, today released the second installment of its multi-part Game of Thrones visual effects tutorial series: how to turn a live horse into a member of the Night King’s undead army. Daniel “Hashi” Hashimoto demonstrates keying and compositing techniques using tools including King Pin Tracker, Spot Clone Tracker and Supercomp from the new Red Giant VFX Suite, to add and track gory effects to a very much alive horse. Watch now and stay tuned for more Cheap Tricks Game of Thrones VFX tutorials.

Two weeks ago Hashi kicked off Red Giant’s Game of Thrones VFX series by showing fans how to recreate Game of Thrones magic fire effects, and then some. In episode nine of Cheap Tricks, he’s taking viewers further into the world of Ice and Fire. You’ll learn some great keying and compositing techniques, not to mention some great info on object removal and tracking. The VFX process is long and full of terrors - but Cheap Tricks is here to help you through it.

In this tutorial, Hashi uses the following tools from Red Giant:

VFX King Pin Tracker: King Pin Tracker makes it simple to place signs or objects into a shot, even if they aren’t simple rectangles. With powerful “To” and “From” pins, and the ability to offset and rotate in planar space, artists can pin whatever they want, wherever they want it.

VFX Spot Clone Tracker: Red Giant’s tool for lightning-fast, simple object removal with a built-in tracker for moving footage, Spot Clone Tracker easily fixes blemishes or remove small, unwanted items. Spot Clone Tracker is easy to use, and even matches your lighting automatically, with options for how it clones light, color and texture.

VFX Primatte Keyer 6: Primatte Keyer is a powerful tool for fast, automatic chroma-keying. Whether using a green screen or blue screen, Primatte Keyer's auto-compute algorithms can often pull a perfect key automatically, with a new user interface and clean up tools that make it easy to select and separate the background and foreground.

VFX Supercomp: Supercomp is a compositing environment that makes it easy to create complex, seamless composites. In Supercomp, light and atmospheric effects interact with all layers and elements of a scene in a far more natural way, and with far less pre-composing in After Effects than ever before.

Magic Bullet Looks: Magic Bullet Looks is designed to give filmmakers powerful looks and color correction, with over 200 fully-customizable Look presets and over 40 tools to customize or build new Looks. Get the best, most-intuitive color correction experience in the industry.

Magic Bullet Mojo II: Mojo gives footage a cinematic color grade in seconds. Accentuate and protect skin tones, cool off your backgrounds and more.

