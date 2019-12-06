Recreate the Magic from Frozen II with a New Red Giant Cheap Tricks Tutorial

Portland, OR - December 5, 2019 -Red Giant has released another Cheap Tricks episode: Frozen II VFX, in which Daniel “Hashi” Hashimoto of Action Movie Kid demonstrates how to recreate the magical visual effects from the newest Frozen film. Now available on YouTube for unlimited viewing pleasure, Hashi explains how to use the full arsenal of tools from Red Giant Complete, including Particular, Starglow, Colorista IV, Supercomp and Reflection, to create smokey portals, ice diamonds that float through the sky, and, of course, the enchanting sparkle magic Elsa creates when using her powers.

WATCH NOW:Cheap Tricks Episode 12 - Frozen II VFX

Red Giant Complete is the subscription service that gives editors, motion designers and VFX artists all Red Giant tools at one low price - Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite. With Red Giant Complete, annual subscribers will have the most up-to-date versions of all tools, saving thousands of dollars over traditional perpetual licenses.

Red Giant Complete includes:

· Trapcode Suite (reg. $999): The industry’s most essential tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe® After Effects®, now with the Dynamic Fluids™ physics engine. Products used in this tutorial: Particular, Form, Mir, Starglow.

· Magic Bullet Suite (reg. $899): Widely-used for color correction, finishing and film looks, Magic Bullet Suite 13 gives editors and filmmakers everything needed to make footage look great, right on editing timelines. Products used in this tutorial: Colorista IV, Looks.

· Universe (reg. $199/year): Red Giant’s collection of over 80 GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. Products used in this tutorial: Spot Blur.

· VFX Suite (reg. $999): The all-new suite of keying, tracking, cleanup and visual effects compositing tools, all right inside Adobe After Effects. Products used in this tutorial: Supercomp, Shadow, Reflection.

· Shooter Suite (reg. $399): Shooter Suite 13.0 is a set of purpose-built applications, including the industry-leading PluralEyes, that give directors of photography, videographers, shooters and filmmakers the ability to bring footage from set to post.

To get all these individual tools it would cost $2,190 - but with Red Giant Complete it costs just $599/year ($299 for students and teachers). With the Year End Sale* on Dec. 10 (details below), it will cost $1,533 to get all of the individual tools - but with Red Giant Complete it will cost just $299 ($149 for students and teachers).

* The offer of 50% off Red Giant Complete for individuals, students and teachers is valid for only the first year of an annual subscription.

Upgrade to Red Giant Complete at 50% Off

For a limited time, those who already own any of the Red Giant suites or have a subscription to Universe can get 50% off the first year of Red Giant Complete. That’s $299 for individuals and $149 for students and teachers. Learn more about how to switch over to Red Giant Complete and why now is the best time to make the switch.

The Red Giant Year End Sale Delivers Magical Savings

On Tuesday, December 10th for 24 hours only, Red Giant will be having its annual blowout Year End Sale, where anyone can get 50% off Red Giant Complete or 30% off everything else. Read up for more details and set the alarm for 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST) on the 10th when the sale kicks off.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at https://www.redgiant.com/company/red-pledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 250,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

