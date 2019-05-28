Red Giant Announces 72-Hour Flash Sale on Universe

Portland, OR - May 28, 2019 - Red Giant is giving first-time Universe users 50% off a one-year subscription for the next 72 hours. Today, starting at 10:00 AM PDT, through Friday, May 31st at 10:00 AM PDT, the first year of Red Giant Universe will be available for just $99 (regularly $199) as an introductory offer*. Red Giant Universe includes over 75 video transition and effects plugins that run in Adobe® Premiere® Pro and After Effects ®, Apple ® Final Cut Pro® X , Avid® Media Composer ®, DaVinci Resolve and more.

Updated at the start of 2019, Red Giant Universe 3.0 offers an enhanced user experience thanks to the brand new Universe Dashboard, a dockable control board for Premiere Pro and After Effects that makes it simple to add effects and presets. Five new, customizable text generation effects give users even more ways to add a unique flair or specific look to their work. Universe also includes tools for stylizing video, adding glows and blurs, creating motion graphics and much more.

Red Giant Universe 72-Hour Flash Sale - Key Details:

Price: $99 (Reg. $199)

Includes: Universe Annual*

Sale ends: Friday 5/31/19 at 10:00 AM PDT

Use Code: UNIVERSE50

Info for Academic Customers:

Academic Price: $49 (Reg. $99)

Use Code: UNIVERSE50A

If you are a student or faculty member and want to buy from the Red Giant academic store, please make sure to Pre-Qualify as an academic buyer before purchasing or you may miss out on this sale.

*This is an introductory offer for customers who have never purchased an annual subscription of Red Giant Universe. Monthly subscribers who have never had an annual subscription are also eligible. Visit the Red Giant Blog for more details on the Red Giant Universe 72-hour flash sale.

Compatibility

Universe 3.0 runs on Windows and OS X, and includes over 75 tools that run in:

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe After Effects

Apple Final Cut Pro X

Avid Media Composer

Davinci Resolve

Apple Motion

Magix Vegas

HitFilm Pro

Visit the Universe Compatibility page to learn more about specific version and OS support.



As always, if you have any questions, the Red Giant support team is here for you.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

###