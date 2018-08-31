RED Digital Cinema Showcasing DSMC2 Cameras At IBC 2018

RED Digital Cinema will showcase its DSMC2™ camera line-up at IBC in Amsterdam from September 14 - 17. Located in Hall 13, Elicium Tower, 4 Floor, RED will feature its DSMC2 camera brain with three sensor options – MONSTRO 8K VV, HELIUM 8K S35 and GEMINI 5K S35.

Additionally, RED will demonstrate an 8K workflow, covering 8K REDCODE RAW, HDR, and its enhanced image processing pipeline (IPP2). RED experts will be available to answer questions and offer insight into the possibilities for efficiently producing 8K projects.

The DSMC2 camera BRAIN includes high-end frame rates and data rates regardless of the sensor chosen. RED’s modular camera system allows a shooter to configure a fully operational camera setup to meet their individual needs. RED offers a range of accessories including display and control functionality, input/output modules, mounting equipment, and methods of powering the camera. The DSMC2 camera is capable of up to 60 frames per second at 8K, offers 300 MB/s data transfer speeds, and simultaneous recording of REDCODE® RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR.

The flexibility of RED’s modular camera designs with accompanying accessories and integration solutions can also be seen on the show floor through a variety of manufacturers, including Sigma, Cooke, Zeiss, Angenieux, Schneider Optics, Teradek, CoreSWX, Fujifilm and Motion Impossible.

Projects shot on RED include the upcoming Voyage of Dr. Doolittle (Guillermo Navarro, ASC), A Million Little Pieces (Jeff Cronenweth, ASC), Maleficent 2 (Henry Braham, BSC), and King of Thieves (Danny Cohen, BSC), among many other productions, including Eighth Grade (Andrew Wehde), Mindhunter (Erik Messerschmidt), Stranger Things (Tim Ives), Godless (Steven Meizler), GLOW (Christian Sprenger), and House of Cards (David M. Dunlap), to name a few.