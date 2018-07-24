RADIO SHOW TO EXAMINE RADIO’S ECONOMIC OUTLOOKIN ANNUAL PILLSBURY SESSION

WASHINGTON, D.C./NEW YORK-- A panel of industry executives and experts will discuss the impact of deregulation and large-scale debt reduction on the radio industry in a session titled “Pillsbury’s Broadcast Finance 2018: Radio’s Debt Cloud Finally Lifts.” The session will be held Wednesday, September 26 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando.

Now in its 28th year, the session is again hosted by law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, with breakfast provided by Media Services Group. Produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the Radio Show takes place September 25-28 at the Hilton Bonnet Creek and the Waldorf-Astoria Orlando.

Scott Flick, a partner at Pillsbury, will lead a discussion on a variety of issues affecting the economic outlook for radio in the coming year, including the prospects for media ownership deregulation and the extent to which debt reductions by major radio groups may impact investor interest in radio. This year’s panelists include Caroline Beasley, CEO, Beasley Media Group; Ginny Morris, chair, Hubbard Radio LLC; and Dhruv Prasad, co-CEO, Townsquare Media. Marci Ryvicker, managing director and senior equity analyst, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, will provide opening remarks and join in the panel discussion.

CAROLINE BEASLEY

Prior to her current role as Beasley Media Group CEO, Caroline Beasley served as executive vice president, CFO, treasurer and secretary. She currently serves as the Joint Board Chair of the NAB Board of Directors and is a past Chairman of the NAB Radio Board. Additionally, she is a member of the BMI Board of Directors and the Broadcasters Foundation of America Board of Directors.

SCOTT FLICK

As a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Scott Flick represents media entities on transactional, regulatory, business, finance, litigation, and policy matters. He has handled over $35 billion in broadcast acquisitions and mergers in addition to a variety of other types of transactions. He has represented many of the largest companies in the broadcast industry and is regularly quoted by both mainstream and trade press on communications law and policy matters.

GINNY MORRIS

Ginny Morris is responsible for overseeing operations and strategy for Hubbard’s 21 radio stations throughout Chicago, Washington D.C., Minneapolis/St. Paul, St. Louis and Cincinnati. In 2011, Morris led Hubbard’s acquisition of 17 radio stations from Bonneville International Corporation, strengthening the company’s national reach and significantly expanding its industry footprint. She also serves as the Chair of the RAB Board.

DHRUV PRASAD

Dhruv Prasad co-founded Townsquare Media in 2010. Prior to his appointment as co-CEO in 2017, he served as executive vice president, live events and managed operations and strategy for the company. Before co-founding Townsquare, Prasad worked in private equity investing and corporate finance, completing transactions in media, communications, financial services, real estate and technology.

MARCI RYVICKER

Marci Ryvicker provides analysis of the media sector with specific focus on diversified entertainment, broadcast, outdoor and cable/satellite for Wells Fargo Securities. Her companies under coverage, including Entercom and CBS Corp., equate to $785 billion in market cap. Ryvicker is widely recognized for her broadcast expertise and is often cited in a variety of industry publications.

Additional information about the 2018 Radio Show is available here.

News media registration is available here.

About the Radio Show

The 2018 Radio Show, produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), will be held September 25-28 in Orlando. This year's show brings radio broadcasters and industry colleagues together to share knowledge, discover the latest innovations, network with industry leaders and explore creative business strategies for the digital age. To learn more about the 2018 Radio Show, visit www.radioshowweb.com.

About RAB

The Radio Advertising Bureau serves more than 6,000 member Radio stations in the U.S. and over 1,000 member networks, representative firms, broadcast vendors, and international organizations. RAB leads and participates in educational, research, sales, and advocacy programs that promote and advance Radio as a primary advertising medium. Learn more at www.rab.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

###