Radio Algérienne Extends NETIA Radio-Assist Deployment to Boost Efficiency, Flexibility Across All Sites

CLARET, France -- May 28, 2015 -- NETIA today announced that Radio Algérienne is extending its installation of Radio-Assist(TM) radio automation software across 13 additional regional sites. Building on existing regional and national installations, this deployment of NETIA's Radio-Assist will not only help Radio Algérienne to streamline operations at each site, but also enable the radio broadcaster to standardize processes and improve communications across all of its stations in the future.

The software already is familiar to staff at many of the regional stations, and Radio Algérienne is taking advantage of extensive training by NETIA to ensure a smooth rollout of the software across additional sites. With options including a lightweight broadcast solution, Radio-Assist gives Radio Algérienne the mobility and flexibility necessary for such a major radio group.

A public broadcaster focused on providing programming about Algeria, from the local to the international, Radio Algérienne operates dozens of channels across the country in multiple languages (including Arabic and French). The broadcaster has been a NETIA software user since 2009, and today it relies on Radio-Assist for radio automation at 15 regional sites and five national sites (installed in 2011). The new Radio-Assist installation, slated for completion by the end of 2015, will include deployments of the NETIA radio automation solution at 13 additional regional sites: Oum El Bouaghi, Blida, Bouira, Jijel, Sidi Bel Abbes, Guelma, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Boumerdes, El Tarf, Tipaza, Mila, Ain Defla, and Relizane.

With this new round of Radio-Assist deployments, Radio Algérienne will gain access to the software's latest features while enabling operators to continue working within a familiar production environment. The software being supplied to Radio Algérienne also will include a lightweight broadcast solution that effectively allows stations to be run off laptops, in turn giving operators a high degree of flexibility.

"We have worked closely with Radio Algérienne through its growth and transition to digital, and we look forward to completing yet another major step forward in terms of technical capabilities," said Thierry Gandilhon, managing director at NETIA. "Our Radio-Assist radio automation software has been engineered and refined to support smart scaling in accordance with the user's requirements, and we're pleased to be helping Radio Algérienne make the most of the solution to improve production and broadcast workflows, as well as the overall quality of its aired programming."

