R. L. Drake Simplifies Multipoint Distribution for Public Education and Government Channels With New Encoders

Featuring Advanced Video Processing and Network Capabilities, MPEG-2 and H.264 PEG-NE24-IP and PEG-NE24-IP-C Encoders Bring New Levels of Efficiency and Video Quality to Public Education, Government, and Sports Applications

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Sept. 9, 2014 -- R. L. Drake today launched the PEG-NE24-IP, a stand-alone, single HD-SDI input MPEG-2 and H.264 digital encoder, designed to optimize multipoint distribution for public education, government, and sports applications. For applications requiring an analog composite video input due to source equipment capability, Drake has also introduced the PEG-NE24-IP-C encoder, which includes composite video and audio inputs. Using the PEG-NE24-IP or PEG-NE24-IP-C, operators can efficiently transport video and audio signals from a local origination site back to the headend or hub location so that they can be rebroadcast to cable subscribers, significantly lowering operational expenses while still meeting franchise obligations. The PEG-NE24-IP and PEG-NE24-IP-C encoders will be on display at the Drake booth 1710 at SCTE Cable Tec Expo, Sept. 22-25 in Denver.

"For public educational and government access channels, having a cost-effective, efficient, and reliable HD-ready encoding solution is critical," said Andy Ruffin, vice president of sales at Drake. "Our new PEG-NE24-IP encoders include advanced encoding and networking technology designed to provide exceptional video quality at lower bit rates over MSO or telco fiber networks, making them ideal for public channels delivering a wide range of programming content, including high school sports events and live coverage of town hall meetings."

The PEG-NE24-IP and PEG-NE24-IP-C can produce HD and a secondary SD program from one single HD source and output them via an SFP interface that includes copper and fiber output options, depending on the SFP module chosen by the user. A second RJ45 10/100 Ethernet port is provided for control and monitoring, which can also be configured to stream video.

Using the PEG-NE24-IP or PEG-NE24-IP-C, broadcasters can encode and stream video content in the MPEG-2 or H.264 format and PCM-embedded audio in Dolby Digital, MPEG1-Layer 2 stereo, or AAC stereo. Capable of outputting resolutions of 480i, 480p, 720p, and 1080i, the encoders ensure superior video quality.

Powered by a separate 110V AC power supply, the PEG-NE24-IP encoder provides operators with a small, modular, desktop solution that is compact, cost-effective, and reliable. The PEG-NE24-IP and PEG-NE24-IP-C are the latest demonstrations of Drake's expertise in providing operators with cost-effective and reliable MPEG-2 and MPEG4 H.264 encoding solutions for traditional RF QAM and IPTV applications worldwide.

More information about the new PEG-NE24-IP and PEG-NE24-IP-C along with other Drake products is available at www.rldrake.com.

# # #

About R.L. Drake (www.rldrake.com)

Headquartered in Ohio, Drake is an American cable TV institution that has been designing and building innovative end-to-end communications systems and video engineering components for over 65 years. Drake Digital headends are deployed in demanding locations worldwide. Commercial, government, and MSO customers of all sizes use Drake Digital systems. Drake arms multichannel service providers with the technical solutions they need to effectively compete in the residential, enterprise, and hospitality environments.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Drake/Drake_PEGNE24IP.jpg

Photo Caption: New PEG-NE24-IP Encoder From R. L. Drake