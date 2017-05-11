Quickline Chooses Broadpeak CDN Solutions to Power Its New IPTV and OTT Multiscreen Service

RENNES, France -- May 10, 2017 -- Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Swiss cable operator Quickline has launched a new service powered by Broadpeak solutions. Quickline TV Service provides IPTV and OTT subscribers with over 400 channels of live and on-demand content, including cloud PVR. Through Broadpeak's BkS300, BkS400, and BkS100 video servers; BkM100 CDN manager; and BkA100 video delivery analytics, Quickline can guarantee a world-class quality of experience (QoE) for subscribers anytime, anywhere, on every screen.



"When launching advanced video services in the multiscreen environment, efficiency and performance are critical in a CDN and video server solution -- given the large number of media assets that are being delivered," said Remond Krebs, CTO at Quickline. "Broadpeak enables us to support a broad range of formats and devices, making it easy to manage the user experience and gain insight into the QoE perceived by end-users. The flexibility and deployment experience that Broadpeak offers make them a solid technology partner for the long term."



Broadpeak's servers support all popular video formats, including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH. Leveraging HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers receive the best possible video quality. The servers are built with proven, robust hardware with the capacity to accommodate future growth and to ensure high Quality of Service (QoS) with a fully redundant architecture at all levels.



Utilizing Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN manager, Quickline can effectively manage load balancing and failover tasks for clients. The BkM100 system continuously monitors the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns to deliver live and VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner. Broadpeak's BkA100 analytics system is connected to the entire workflow, allowing Quickline to gather data about video delivery, generate statistics about content popularity, and provide feedback on what is going on at the delivery system -- i.e., servers and network -- and player levels.



"Being involved in the OTT world gives Quickline a competitive edge in the pay-TV marketplace," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "By supporting live and on-demand content, including cloud PVR, Broadpeak's CDN and server solutions will enable rapid monetization for Quickline while maintaining an exceptional quality of experience for end-users on whichever screen they choose to use. Broadpeak solutions can scale up to accommodate all services requested by Quickline's users now and in the future."



