Quantum's Xcellis Workflow Storage Earns Accolades for Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 11, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced a round of new honors for its Xcellis(TM) high-performance, shared workflow storage system in the run-up to the 2016 NAB Show. Broadcast Beat recently named Xcellis the winner of its Innovation Award for Content Management while IABM shortlisted the storage system in its Game Changer Awards. In addition, StudioDaily selected Xcellis as a finalist for its Prime Awards, which "represent the top tier of new technology, creative thinking, and high-end craftsmanship in media and entertainment." These latest accolades follow Xcellis' 2016 Storage Visions Award win for Visionary Products earlier this year.

Xcellis: Boosting Efficiency and Productivity in Demanding Workflows

Optimized for demanding workflows and powered by StorNext®, Xcellis boosts efficiency and user productivity, helping media professionals deliver the products and services that drive their business. In addition, the system manages data across multiple storage tiers, supports both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients and hosts workflow applications through its converged architecture. It also integrates the most important components of workflow storage into an easy-to-manage, fully scalable hardware solution. In unifying the functions of multiple components into a compact yet powerful 4RU system, Xcellis simplifies storage architectures, streamlines operations and opens the door to more sophisticated and efficient media workflows.

Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Scale-out Storage Solutions, Quantum

"We designed Xcellis to address the pressing challenges of modern high-resolution media workflows. These workflows demand the highest levels of performance and collaboration out of the underlying storage infrastructure, as well as cost-effective retention and constant availability of media content. Xcellis delivers on all these requirements, and these latest industry honors are a testament to its power and business benefits."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including large government agencies, broadcasters, research institutions and commercial enterprises. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

