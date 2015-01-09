Quantum's StorNext Pro Solutions Win Visionary Product Award at Storage Visions Conference

New Family of Integrated, High-Performance Workflow Solutions Recognized for "Enabling Collaborative Storage Technology"

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 8, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that its StorNext(R) Pro Solutions received a Visionary Product Award for "Enabling Collaborative Storage Technology" at the 14th annual Storage Visions Conference in Las Vegas. The Storage Visions Awards recognize companies advancing the state of the art in storage technologies for consumer electronics and the media and entertainment industries, as well as visionary products for the digital content value chain and digital storage users.

[Learn how StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions enable collaborative workflows: www.stornext.com/solutions/stornextpro]

Powered by Quantum's StorNext 5 technology, StorNext Pro Solutions include five high-performance storage systems optimized to enable collaborative workflows, providing faster and more cost-effective creation, management, processing and delivery of content:

* StorNext Pro 4K meets the demands of modern 4K media workflows from ingest to production to delivery with flash-based metadata appliances and highly scalable disk storage.

* StorNext Pro Studio makes it easier to refresh or enhance existing Apple Xsan deployments by providing a high-performance, scalable and 100 percent Xsan-compatible solution.

* StorNext Pro Foundation gives smaller production workgroups a high-performance, attractively priced solution for managing content from ingest to delivery to archive.

* StorNext Pro Workgroup provides ingest, production, review and delivery, with different options for petascale content storage and access at any stage of the workflow, including Quantum's Lattus(TM) extended online storage.

* StorNext Pro Production supports complete, high-performance workflow storage spanning content production to content library management.

A partner program of the 2015 International Computer and Electronics Show (CES), the Storage Visions Conference is presented by the Entertainment Storage Alliance and Coughlin Associates.

Supporting Quote

Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"In the rapidly evolving world of digital media production, with increasingly tighter deadlines, companies are struggling to ensure their storage infrastructure supports more complex, higher-volume workflows. We developed StorNext Pro Solutions to address this challenge head-on, enabling companies to work more efficiently from ingest to archive at any scale and adapt to new workflow demands. We appreciate Storage Visions recognizing the innovation and value Quantum is delivering to customers."

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-StorNextProSolutions.png

Photo Caption: Quantum StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation.

###

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Be Certain, Lattus, StorNext and StorNext Pro are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to 1) benefits and value to customers from using StorNext Pro solutions and 2) customer demand for and Quantum's future revenue from such solutions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2014 and in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2014. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.