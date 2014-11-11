QUANTUM'S NEW STORNEXT PRO FOUNDATION BRINGS HIGH-PERFORMANCE WORKFLOW STORAGE TO SMALLER WORKGROUPS

Latest StorNext Pro Solution Provides Low-Cost, Integrated Shared Storage with Full Xsan Client Compatibility

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 11, 2014 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) has extended its line of high-performance StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions with the introduction of StorNext Pro Foundation, a low-cost, integrated shared storage system designed specifically for smaller workgroups. Built on proven StorNext 5 collaboration and workflow software, StorNext Pro Foundation brings the capabilities of Quantum's award-winning StorNext Pro Solutions to a new audience of media professionals in post and broadcast as well as those managing corporate and government video.

[Learn about the full family of StorNext Pro Solutions: www.stornext.com/solutions/stornextpro]

Complete, High-Performance Solution

* Ready to deploy within new or existing networks, StorNext Pro Foundation gives smaller production workgroups a high-performance, attractively priced solution for managing content from ingest to delivery to archive.

* The underlying StorNext 5 platform enables extreme versatility to ensure that, as customers' workflows evolve, the solution will provide the power to meet their needs for content ingest from multiple sources, collaborative content creation, on-time delivery in any format and content preservation for future monetization.

Full Xsan Compatibility

* StorNext Pro Foundation provides full Xsan compatibility, enabling smaller workgroups -- such as ad agencies, corporate video production departments and houses of worship that create significant amounts of video -- to refresh or upgrade their Xsan storage environments.

* Current StorNext(R) users can also leverage StorNext Pro Foundation to add smaller workgroups for graphics, rendering and EFX.

Configurations and Support

* StorNext Pro Foundation comes in either 48TB or 96TB configurations, which respectively support five and seven simultaneous Xsan/Windows/Linux SAN clients, including two Windows/Linux SAN clients as core system components.

* Either configuration can support up to four file systems (volumes) comprising 100 million files.

* The 48TB configuration is upgradable to 96TB.

* Customers have the option of purchasing a StorNext AEL500 tape archive with either the 48TB or the 96TB configuration.

* StorNext Pro Foundation includes one year of Quantum support with 30-minute phone response.

Availability

StorNext Pro Foundation is immediately available through select resellers.

Supporting Quotes

Dave Van Hoy, President, Advanced Systems Group

"StorNext Pro Foundation is a great solution for smaller workgroups. It delivers the power of Quantum's StorNext 5 software in a complete and Xsan-compatible system designed specifically for small workgroups, providing optimized performance, reliability and service."

Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"Like those in larger organizations, media professionals in smaller workgroups need a high-performance storage platform that enables them to create, share and fully leverage their content, but one that is tailored to them. That's why we developed StorNext Pro Foundation -- these workgroups can now benefit from the same award-winning technology used by top media companies worldwide to meet their operational and business needs."

Additional Resources

* For more information on StorNext 5: www.stornext.com

* Read about managing corporate video more effectively: www.quantum.com/CorporateVideo

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-StorNextProFoundation48TB.png

Photo Caption: StorNext Pro Foundation 48TB

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-StorNextProFoundation96TB.png

Photo Caption: StorNext Pro Foundation 96TB

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-StorNextProFoundationPullupBanner.pdf

Photo Caption: StorNext Pro Foundation Banner

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

