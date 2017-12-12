Quantum Unveils Scale-out NAS for Most-Demanding IP-Based Media Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dec. 12, 2017 — Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced a new Xcellis® Scale-out NAS solution that delivers the highest levels of storage performance and scalability in a cost-effective, Ethernet-based appliance. Powered by Quantum's StorNext® shared storage and data management platform, the multiprotocol, multiclient Xcellis Scale-out NAS system unites robust media and metadata management with industry-leading performance — three times better than that of competing NAS systems — and unmatched scalability to support content creators' most demanding collaborative workflows and ease their transition to an IP-based infrastructure.



Addressing Workflow Pressures and the IP Migration

High-resolution, high-volume media workflows such as collaborative 4K editing and visual effects creation demand extreme performance and scalability from the underlying storage infrastructure. To meet this challenge, content creators have traditionally utilized high-throughput SAN solutions because NAS offerings were unable to provide adequate performance. Quantum's Xcellis Scale-out NAS stands alone in its ability to deliver the uncompromising performance and scalability previously available only in a SAN to all-IP workflows at an affordable price. In addition, Quantum enables users to configure an Xcellis solution with both scale-out SAN and NAS to provide maximum flexibility.



Specific benefits of Xcellis Scale-out NAS include:



• Increased Productivity in All-IP Environments: Featuring a converged architecture that saves space and power, continuous scalability for simplified scaling of performance and capacity, and unified access to content, Xcellis systems boost productivity in collaborative media environments by integrating the most important components of workflow storage into a single, easy-to-manage hardware solution.

• Cost-Effective Scaling of Performance and Capacity: A single Xcellis Scale-out NAS appliance performs at least three times better than that of the market's next-best NAS offering. An Xcellis cluster can scale performance and capacity together or independently to reach hundreds of petabytes in capacity and more than a terabyte per second in performance. When deployed as part of a multitier StorNext infrastructure ― which can include object, tape and cloud storage ― Xcellis Scale-out NAS can cost as little as 1/10 that of an enterprise-only NAS solution with the same capacity.

• Lifecycle, Location and Cost Management: The Xcellis Scale-out NAS platform leverages more than 15 years of data management experience built into StorNext software, which provides automatic tiering between flash, disk, tape, object storage and public cloud. Copies can be created for content distribution, collaboration, data protection and disaster recovery.

• Integrated Artificial Intelligence: Xcellis is the industry's only storage appliance that can integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable users to extract more value for their assets through the automated creation of metadata. The system can actively interrogate data across multiple axes to uncover events, objects, faces, words and sentiments, automatically generating new, custom metadata that unlocks additional possibilities for the use of stored assets.



Availability

Xcellis Scale-out NAS will be generally available this month with entry configurations and those leveraging tiering starting at under $100 per terabyte (raw).



Supporting Quote

Keith Lissak, senior director, Media and Entertainment Solutions Marketing, Quantum

"Media professionals have been looking for a solution that combines the performance and simplified scalability of a SAN with the cost efficiency and ease of use of NAS. Quantum's new Xcellis Scale-out NAS platform bridges that gap. By affordably delivering high performance, petabyte-level scalability and advanced capabilities such as integrated AI, Xcellis Scale-out NAS is the ideal solution for migrating to all-IP environments without the need to compromise in any way."



About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and remonetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.



Quantum, the Quantum logo, StorNext and Xcellis are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, 1) benefits and value to customers from Quantum's Xcellis Scale-out NAS, 2) customer demand for and Quantum's future revenue from such systems and 3) the general availability of such systems. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017, especially those risks listed in this section under the heading "Our results of operations depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



