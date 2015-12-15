Quantum Simplifies End-to-End Workflow Storage Management With New Version of StorNext Connect

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Dec. 14, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced the release of StorNext Connect 1.1, a significantly enhanced version of its easy-to-use management tool that simplifies the installation, discovery, administration and monitoring of StorNext(R) environments. StorNext Connect(TM) is the first product of its kind to integrate management and reporting into a multi-tier storage environment. Instead of having to work with separate monitoring and reporting tools unique to each distinct storage tier, StorNext Connect users can have a unified view of the entire multi-tier, end-to-end workflow storage environment, including disk, tape, object storage and cloud resources. Designed for Quantum StorNext-powered environments and built into the company's new Xcellis(TM) workflow storage systems, StorNext Connect enables users to deploy and configure new equipment and then monitor and manage multiple systems at the same time.

StorNext Connect is equally capable of managing production and archive environments. For StorNext installations that utilize storage tiers (e.g., disk arrays, object storage and tape libraries), it provides a view of I/O performance along with real-time data, historical trends and archive media statistics across each tier. As an example, users can now monitor their storage resources to determine how much of their data is on disk, in a tape library, in the cloud or offline in a vault.

New StorNext Connect 1.1 features include:

* An intuitive graphical dashboard that instantly describes the current state of the entire StorNext environment, including information on all resources storage, CPU, memory and network interconnects.

* Simultaneous display of multiple performance metrics over the same period of time to help users pinpoint and troubleshoot performance bottlenecks.

* A self-guided interface for installation and configuration of Xcellis workflow

storage systems.

* A step-by-step configurator for NAS setup and management.

* Support for monitoring and management of Quantum's Lattus(R) object storage, including real-time status and historical reporting.

In addition to giving administrators visibility and reporting regarding environments that contain StorNext appliances, StorNext Q-Series Storage and the latest StorNext clients, StorNext Connect also fully supports the new Xcellis Workflow Directors, Xcellis Q-Series Storage and Lattus object storage. StorNext Connect 1.1 is immediately available and is included in all new StorNext-powered systems free of charge.

Supporting Quote

Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, StorNext Solutions, Quantum

"As we continue to expand the functionality of workflow storage environments powered by StorNext, the need for more powerful unified management and monitoring tools also has grown. This new version of StorNext Connect provides the kind of centralized control and monitoring that enables users to quickly get the information they need to optimize their StorNext environment and thereby optimize their workflow."

Photo Link:www.quantum.com/pr/StorNextConnect.jpg

Photo Caption: StorNext Connect

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including large government agencies, broadcasters, research institutions and commercial enterprises. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/stornext.

